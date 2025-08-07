Bash boosts TFG’s online sales growth

Online now contributes 7% to TFG Africa’s total sales, up from 5.2% in the prior comparative period.

The Foschini Group (TFG) has reported robust growth in online sales for the first quarter of its 2026 financial year, signalling the continued success of its digital strategy and platform investments.

For the 13 weeks ended 28 June 2025, TFG’s group online sales surged by 45.5% compared to the same period last year, now accounting for 14.5% of total retail sales, up from 11.2% in Q1 FY2025.

According to the retailer, the rise was supported by the integration of UK-based fashion brand White Stuff and strong performance across its local platforms.

In South Africa, TFG Africa’s online sales jumped 40.2%, driven largely by the continued momentum of its Bash e-commerce platform. Online now contributes 7% to TFG Africa’s total sales, up from 5.2% in the prior comparative period.

Group sales overall rose by 11.5% year-on-year to R14.4 billion, buoyed by the White Stuff acquisition and strong growth in the beauty and homeware categories.

While store sales increased by a modest 3.2%, the expansion of TFG Africa’s store footprint by three net new stores brought its total to 3 617.

The group also reported market share gains in South Africa, with a 50 basis point increase during the quarter, outpacing total market retail sales growth as measured by the Retail Liaison Committee.

The beauty segment led category growth with a 24.5% increase in sales, while homeware rose by 8.5%, extending its market share gains for a fifth consecutive month.

Clothing sales increased by 4.2%, with April and May seeing particularly strong growth at 7.4%, though comparable sales in the segment rose just 0.3%.

TFG’s credit division also showed positive momentum, with credit sales up 9.3%, now contributing 28.2% to TFG Africa’s total sales. The debtors book grew 9% to R9.1 billion, and acceptance rates for new accounts edged up to 20.3%.