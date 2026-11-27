Strengthened logistics, fulfilment and delivery networks are in place to cope with the flood of Black Friday deliveries. (Image source: iStock)

South Africa’s e-commerce retailers ramped up fulfilment capacity, strengthened delivery networks and invested in advanced technology in preparation for the surge in online sales this Black Friday weekend.

Logistics and last-mile delivery remain critical challenges during the biggest shopping weekend of the year, as escalated order volumes and returns place pressure on warehouse capacity, distribution networks and courier services – increasing the risk of delays and missed delivery deadlines.

Experts have been warning that as online promotions increasingly stretch across November, rather than being confined to a single day, local retailers must manage fluctuating order volumes, maintain stock availability and ensure customers receive purchases within promised delivery windows.

World Wide Worx projected that e-commerce would account for 10% of SA’s total retail sales by the end of 2026, a milestone the sector reached earlier than anticipated – in June, according to its latest research.

Takealot, Amazon.co.za, Makro and OneDayOnly tell ITWeb they strengthened operations ahead of the trading rush, ranging from additional fulfilment capacity and expanded courier partnerships, to improved warehouse systems, demand forecasting and customer communication.

Takealot.com says Black Friday 2025 was its biggest single trading day in its history, recording its highest-ever number of visits, orders and units processed. This year, it extended Black Friday-priced promotions across November, with the aim of spreading demand.

Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot, says the group's logistics infrastructure has been developed over 15 years to accommodate the demands of peak trading periods.

"Fulfilment is where Black Friday is won or lost, so we've spent 15 years building for it rather than bolting on capacity each November. Our logistics arm, Takealot Fulfilment Solutions (TFS), grew revenue 93.5% last year and now handles about one in five deliveries in South Africa, with more than 98% delivered on time.

“The network is backed by more than 15 000 drivers who have covered 43 million kilometres since January. Because TFS also serves external businesses − warehousing, inventory management, picking, packing and last-mile delivery − our infrastructure runs at high utilisation year-round, which is exactly what peak requires."

Amazon, meanwhile, invested in additional fulfilment centres and expanded its last-mile delivery capacity, while OneDayOnly increased distribution centre capacity and strengthened its relationships with courier companies.

Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot.

Amazon South Africa has also expanded its physical fulfilment footprint, adding new facilities in Johannesburg and Durban.

Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa, says the company is continuing to expand its delivery capabilities to support customers during major shopping periods.

"We continue to invest in and enhance our fulfilment and delivery capabilities to serve customers across the country, particularly during major shopping moments like Black Friday.

“This includes the additional capacity in our last-mile delivery offering. We also now have more than 4 900 secure pick-up locations across South Africa, available with free standard delivery, and orders can be shipped to either a self-service locker or a staffed counter for pick-up."

Kassel Rothmann, head of finance and commercials at OneDayOnly, says the retailer strengthened its operational resources ahead of the festive trading period.

" OneDayOnly made significant investments in our infrastructure, systems and people to prepare for Black Friday and the upcoming festive surge. Earlier this year, we welcomed Justin Naylor to the team as head of operations. Under his leadership, we have substantially increased the capacity of our distribution centres and optimised the internal layout and stock flow for maximum efficiency.

“Most importantly, we have scaled our workforce, ensuring we have the essential manpower on the floor to comfortably meet the increased demand," adds Rothmann.

Makro is relying on coordination between its online, merchandise, fulfilment and distribution teams, alongside delivery partners, to manage stock positioning and order processing.

A Makro spokesperson says the retailer is planning for demand throughout the extended promotional period.

"Black Friday demands precision retailing, with our online, merchandise, fulfilment and distribution teams working closely together to keep the right products available, stock well positioned and fulfilment ready for demand.

“We plan for the extended promotional period rather than a single day, which helps us manage demand across promotional drops and anticipate order fluctuations across categories. We maintain visibility across fulfilment and work with delivery partners to support reliable order processing and delivery throughout peak trading."

Deal appeal

Local online retailers have been hard at work creating Black Friday frenzy, with discounts of up to 40% off, spanning electronics, home appliances, groceries, beauty products and festive season essentials, as shoppers look to stretch their budgets, while taking advantage of seasonal promotions.

The range of promotions reflects retailers' efforts to appeal to both discretionary shoppers seeking big-ticket purchases and households prioritising everyday essentials ahead of the festive season.

Amazon’s Koen says the retailer is focusing on offering customers value across different shopping needs.

"Customers count on Amazon for low prices and great selection every day, not just during the holidays. We've been genuinely moved by the feedback from customers about the impact we're making in their lives, and that's exactly what Black Friday is about for us − it's the culmination of a full year of work from all our teams," Koen comments.

Takealot says it extended its Black Friday promotions across November, with Black Friday-priced deals running from 26 October.

Levick points out: "Our search and sales data point to three top categories. First, tech and entertainment: TVs, smartphones, laptops and gaming lead sales by value. Second, home and kitchen appliances: air fryers, fridges and washing machines. Third, everyday essentials and beauty: customers stock up on what they already buy, at Black Friday prices."

Makro is also targeting shoppers across electronics and technology, home appliances and groceries. Its expected promotional highlights include televisions, soundbars, laptops, gaming products, bulk grocery shopping, washing machines, air-conditioners, fridges and air fryers.

OneDayOnly launches new deals daily through its 24-hour shopping model, with products available only while stocks last.

"We expect homeware, tech and luxury beauty and accessories to be our three strongest categories this Black Friday. These are the categories South African shoppers save up for all year, and where they hunt hardest for value," Rothmann states.

Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa. (Image supplied)

Delivery loop

Returns, refunds and exchanges create additional pressure on warehouse capacity and customer service teams during this peak shopping period.

Returns are adding to the cost of e-commerce, with online purchases generating return rates approximately two to three times higher than those of traditional brick-and-mortar stores, according to Amazon research.

Levick points out that managing returns efficiently is important to retaining customer confidence after the shopping rush.

"Returns are part of the promise, not an afterthought – ‘Happy Delivered’ has to survive the box coming back. We lean on the same infrastructure that delivers: Takealot Fulfilment Solutions' warehouse network handles reverse flows at scale, and Pickup Points give customers a convenient place to drop off returns on their own schedule.”

OneDayOnly uses artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help its customer service team process return and refund requests, while also focusing on reducing unsuccessful collection attempts, which increase operational costs.

Rothmann explains: "We have also sharpened our approach to the collection process to significantly increase our first-attempt collection rates as failed collections are a major driver of expense and customer frustration. Robust relationships with our courier partners are essential to this, and in the lead-up to the festive season, we have made every effort to ensure they are fully equipped to rise to the challenge."

In terms of platform resilience, Amazon says its payment infrastructure incorporates security, privacy and fraud prevention measures, while Makro says its e-commerce infrastructure is designed to scale dynamically, with contingency measures and built-in fail-safes to mitigate potential disruptions.

A Makro spokesperson says: "A reliable digital experience is essential during Black Friday, as customers increasingly use online platforms to research deals and buy. We have built-in fail-safes and contingency measures to mitigate potential service disruptions.