Bolt opens driver engagement centre in Cape Town

The Cape Town centre will offer driver support and administrative assistance to new driver partners.

E-hailing firm Bolt South Africa has opened its second local driver engagement centre, to strengthen its communication channels with driver-partners.

According to a statement, the new Cape Town centre follows extensive feedback from drivers, highlighting that in-person support is a critical need.

Following the opening of the Johannesburg-based centre, the new Thornton-based centre aims to provide drivers with face-to-face support to address their concerns and challenges, ensuring they feel supported and heard by the company, it notes.

It will offer improved driver support, issue resolution and assistance to new driver partners in getting on the road more quickly. It will also serve as a lost and found centre, where passengers can pick up items forgotten in Bolt vehicles during their rides.

Bolt senior operations manager Simo Kalajdzic comments: “We are continuously working to improve drivers’ experience and ensure they can maximise their earnings.

“The new centre will also offer a range of training sessions designed to equip drivers with the skills and knowledge needed to excel while driving with Bolt. These sessions will cover customer service best practices, optimising earnings, safety protocols and vehicle maintenance tips.”

E-hailing drivers and operators in SA have over the years held protests, marching to the Gauteng Transport Department to call for the introduction of a regulatory framework that would improve working conditions, safety and wages in the industry.

Drivers also complained of the lack of efficient communication channels between them and the e-hailing companies. Some previously complained about their driver accounts being blocked on the app without any formal notification.

Bolt says it is committed to strengthening its communication channels with drivers, ensuring feedback received is implemented in the business. It regularly hosts engagement sessions in cities where these centres are not yet available.

Last month, Bolt hosted the first self-defence and safety training sessions for female drivers in Johannesburg, during Women’s Month, as part of its commitment to driver safety.

This initiative aims to equip female drivers with the skills to navigate the unique safety challenges faced on South African roads.

Bolt has 200 million customers in more than 50 countries across the globe. In Africa, the e-hailer operates across seven countries – SA, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania and Tunisia − and 70 cities on the continent.