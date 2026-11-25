16 Cape Town driving licence testing centres will be cashless from 1 December. (Image source: iStock)

From 1 December, an additional 13 driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) will be cashless in Cape Town.

This follows the city’s traffic services cashless pilot project that began in Brackenfell, Fish Hoek and Strand on 1 October. Cape Town has a total of 18 DLTCs.

In a statement, the city says it is satisfied that the pilot has highlighted the benefits of cashless payments, and so it will be implemented at 13 more DLTCs from 1 December.

Implementation at the final two facilities – Joe Gqabi and Lingelethu West – will happen in 2027, it states.

“The city’s DLTCs process thousands of transactions, including traffic fine payments, payments for learner’s and driver’s licence applications, card renewals or replacements, and applications for public driving permits.

“Cashless transactions not only reduce the risk associated with handling cash, but also ensure reduced reconciliation workload, reduced risk of revenue theft /cash collection fees, and supports digital transformation and improved service delivery.”

Cape Town has committed to ramping up efforts to modernise customer services and create a more efficient service environment for residents and staff.

It has also enabled an online appointment booking system for services at customer interaction centres and motor vehicle registration and licensing offices.