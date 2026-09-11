Cape Town pilots ‘cashless’ driving licence centres

Cape Town will begin a cashless transactions pilot at three driving licence testing centres. (Image source: iStock)

The City of Cape Town is shifting its cashless payments initiative to three of its driving licence testing centres (DLTCs).

Come 1 October, the city will pilot cashless transactions at the DLTCs located at Brackenfell, Fish Hoek and Strand.

According to the city, its 18 DLTCs process thousands of transactions monthly, including traffic fine payments, as well as payments for learner and driving licence applications, driver licence renewals or replacements, as well as applications for public driving permits.

The centres currently allow both cash and card transactions, but the identified three will be test centres for a cashless system.

“The city is moving towards more digital resources, to try and improve our customer experience and service delivery in general,” says mayoral committee member for safety and security alderman JP Smith.

“Cashless transactions are one such development. This pilot will determine the feasibility of such a system at all our DLTCs. We also look forward to other possible improvements in the future to help streamline operations at our DLTCs.

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation has already piloted an online appointment system in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape. Such a system would be a game-changer here in Cape Town.

“The recent announcement that driver licence cards will be valid for 10 years instead of five will also go a long way in reducing the pressure on our centres, once implemented.”

In addition to DLTCs, Cape Town is already piloting cashless payments at its customer interaction centres and motor vehicle registration and licensing offices.

The pilot, which kicked-off in July, has since expanded to additional customer interaction centres.

The legislative capital of South Africa has committed to ramping up efforts to modernise customer services and create a more efficient service environment for residents and staff.

The city has also enabled an online appointment booking system.