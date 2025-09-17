Check Point pens $300m AI security deal

Check Point Software Technologies aims to bolster end-to-end AI security for enterprises with its acquisition of Lakera.

Cyber security solution firm Check Point Software Technologies has acquired Lakera, an AI-native security platform for agentic AI applications, in a $300 million deal that will enable it to deliver an end-to-end AI security stack to organisations.

Founded by AI experts from Google and Meta, Lakera was engineered specifically for AI-native environments. The company operates major AI R&D centres in Zurich and San Francisco. Its flagship solutions, Lakera Red and Lakera Guard, provide pre-deployment posture assessments and real-time runtime enforcement to protect LLMs, AI agents and multimodal workflows.

Boardroom discussion around AI adoption strategy is dominated by a focus on cyber security and defence.

According to Check Point, enterprises are rapidly embedding LLMs, GenAI and autonomous agents into core workflows. While this accelerates innovation, it also expands the attack surface – from data exposure and model manipulation to risks introduced by multi-agent collaboration and autonomous decision-making.

In May this year, the company launched its inaugural AI Security Report and said as AI reshapes industries, it has also erased the lines between truth and deception in the digital world.

Cyber criminals now wield GenAI and LLMs to obliterate trust in digital identity, it noted.

Lotem Finkelstein, director of Check Point Research, said: “While some underground services have become more advanced, all signs point towards an imminent shift – the rise of digital twins. These aren’t just lookalikes or soundalikes, but AI-driven replicas capable of mimicking human thought and behaviour. It’s not a distant future – it’s just around the corner.”

Lakera’s runtime protection

Check Point believes that combining Lakera’s runtime protection of LLM inputs, outputs and data flow with its Infinity consolidated cyber security architecture provides a powerful solution against AI-powered threats.

Once the deal has closed, Lakera will form the foundation of Check Point’s Global Centre of Excellence for AI Security, accelerating AI security research, innovation and integration across the Check Point Infinity Platform.

Nadav Zafrir, CEO at Check Point Software Technologies, said: “AI is transforming every business process, but it also introduces new attack surfaces. We chose Lakera because it brings AI-native security, superior precision and speed at scale. Together we are setting the benchmark for how enterprises adopt and trust AI.”

David Haber, co-founder and CEO at Lakera, added: “Lakera was purpose-built for the AI era, with real-time runtime security and research at its core. Joining Check Point allows us to accelerate and scale our mission globally. Together, we will protect LLMs, generative AI and agents with the speed, accuracy and guardrails enterprises need to embrace AI with confidence.”

Hendrik de Bruin, head of security consulting SADC at Check Point, said: "Check Point has made significant investments in AI, not only to prevent cyber attacks and to simplify security operations, but also to protect AI systems against attacks such as prompt injection and jailbreaking."

Protecting AI requires comprehensive security across the entire AI communication stack, added De Bruin.

“This includes mapping and visibility to maintain control over active agents, tools and models. We need application and API security to protect models and agents against prompt injection, poisoning and manipulation attacks. Data access and leakage prevention is required to control what data is shared, generated or accessed. And lastly, we need to ensure regulatory compliance across AI-driven systems.”

The Lakera transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.