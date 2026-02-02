Checkers Sixty60 sales jump by over 30%

Shoprite Group’s Checkers Sixty60 sales have shown a steady increase.

Digital commerce sales via last-mile delivery platform Sixty60 increased by 34.6%, for the six months ended 28 December.

This, as the retail giant group increased merchandise sales by 7.2%, measuring approximately R136.8 billion.

The Shoprite Group states the growth equates to an additional R9.2 billion in sales generated for the six months under review.

The latest results mirror growth figures reported for the year ended 30 June 2025, when the on-demand service increased sales by 47.7% to R18.9 billion.

Introduced in 2019, the Checkers Sixty60 app is listed among SA’s successful last-mile delivery services, offering same-day delivery scheduled within 60-minute time slots.

Over the years, the platform has added more features, including delivery of larger products like camping and outdoor gear, small appliances, baby products, kitchen and home electronics.