CHIETA, PG Group bridge digital divide with smart skills centre in GP

The smart skills centre will empower unemployed youth and emerging entrepreneurs with digital skills.

The Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA) and PG Group have joined forces to launch a smart skills centre in Gauteng, aiming to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive skills development.

The launch of the Gauteng centre follows the successful roll-out of similar centres in Saldanha Bay, Mojadjiskloof, Babanango, Gqeberha, Highveld, Fraserburg and Brits. More than 35 000 beneficiaries have been reached so far.

Last year, Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN SA, appealed to business leaders and firms across SA to donate wide-ranging digital devices to underprivileged learners in a bid to bridge the digital divide in education.

The centre is housed at PG Group premises, equipped with advanced digital tools and resources to empower unemployed youth and emerging entrepreneurs with job-ready, future-focused skills. From virtual reality (VR) technologies for artisan training to smart boardrooms for business incubation, the centre will serve as a catalyst for economic inclusion in SA’s most populous province, noted the partners in a statement.

“We want to ensure that nobody is left behind in the digital revolution. These centres are not only digital infrastructure, but also social infrastructure, offering thousands of youth across South Africa a second chance to gain the skills they need for a fast-changing world of work. This partnership between the private and public sector shows the value in working together for maximum impact,” said Yershen Pillay, CEO of CHIETA.

In a statement, PG Group was lauded for enabling the initiative by hosting the Gauteng smart skills centre.

“Our collaboration with CHIETA is driven by a shared commitment to empowering South Africa’s youth with tangible opportunities for success. By opening our premises to house the smart skills centre, we are investing in a future where innovation and inclusivity define the workplace,” said Charles Bromley, CEO of PG Group.

To date, CHIETA has invested R26.6 million in seven centres, yielding a return on investment of R760 per learner, according to the statement.

The partnership between CHIETA and PG Group underscores the impact of cross-sector collaboration in building sustainable development pathways for SA’s youth and unemployed.