CHIETA welcomes new board, retains CEO

CHIETA CEO Yershen Pillay has been reappointed until 2030.

The Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority’s (CHIETA’s) Yershen Pillay will serve another term as CEO until March 2030, following his reappointment to the role.

CHIETA has also welcomed a newly-constituted board, to be led by interim chairperson Gerhard Cloete.

In a statement, the new board says it is committed to working collaboratively with the CEO, management, staff and stakeholders to further strengthen CHIETA’s impact and accelerate progress towards a digitally-skilled, inclusive and sustainable South African workforce.

“Together, we will continue to position CHIETA as a model of ethical governance, innovation and excellence in the public sector skills development landscape.”

CHIETA is a Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) under the Department of Higher Education and Training that facilitates skills development through various training initiatives in the chemical and manufacturing industries.

The SETA has forged partnerships with the Council for Scientific and Industrialisation Research, to facilitate research, development and innovation projects.

It has also focused on growing its network of future Smart Skills Centres nationwide, which have empowered over 41 000 South Africans with digital and future-ready skills.