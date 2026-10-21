Citizen services project MyMzansi gets R150m boost

MyMzansi will allow citizens to access government services through a single digital platform. (Image source: iStock)

MTBPS 2026: National Treasury is allocating R150 million to enhance the technical capabilities of the digital services unit leading the development of MyMzansi.

This was highlighted in the 2026 Adjusted Estimates of National Expenditure (AENE) document released with today’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the MTBPS, providing the country and its elected representatives with an update on Treasury’s economic forecasts, adjusted budgets for government departments and emergency changes to spending.

Led by the Presidency’s digital services unit, the MyMzansi initiative forms part of the digital public infrastructure reform under Operation Vulindlela phase two.

Within the digital public infrastructure reform are several key pillars: data exchange led by Treasury, digital identity led by the Department of Home Affairs, digital payments led by the South African Reserve Bank and a digital services portal.

MyMzansi is envisioned to allow citizens to access government services through a single digital platform. The first identified practical use case will be the digital matric certificate credential, including issuance and verification.

According to Treasury, the R150 million allocation is to provide specialist capacity, governance and technical support required to develop, implement and operationalise the MyMzansi platform and associated digital public infrastructure.

Other digital-adjacent initiatives of the digital public infrastructure reform include the MzansiXchange pilot and gov.za platform.

On the gov.za platform, which is about rethinking government websites and how they speak to each other, the process has moved towards implementing the platform and system design with the first participating departments, revealed Treasury in August.

In the case of MzansiXchange programme, which is the data exchange for information to move freely across the government system, it is largely in the piloting phase, leveraging network and hosting infrastructure across the country.

“A data exchange platform, MzansiXchange, will enable cross-government beneficiary verification, supporting the detection of duplicate and fraudulent claims across the social grants system, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and public employment programmes through integration with the National Population Register and the South African Revenue Service,” reads the AENE document.