Closing the data skills gap is critical

Zethu Lubisi, Acting ICT Service Delivery Manager: Planning and Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Companies struggle with a widening data skills gap that weakens AI readiness, governance and decision quality. Empowering employees with data capabilities goes a long way to narrowing this gap and encouraging confident, intelligent decision-making.

This is according to Zethu Lubisi, acting ICT service delivery manager: planning and governance at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Lubisi is scheduled to present at the ITWeb Data Insights Summit 2026 on 12 February at The Forum in Bryanston.

She will discuss practical, scalable approaches that can be used to empower employees with these capabilities.

Speaking to ITWeb ahead of the event, Lubisi explains that in the context of AI readiness, governance and decision quality, the data skills gap refers to the growing disconnect between the advanced tools companies are adopting and the confidence employees have in using data effectively.

“Many workplaces now have AI systems, dashboards, automation and analytics, but employees often still struggle with interpreting what the information means, knowing what questions to ask or understanding how to apply insights responsibly. The gap becomes very clear when decisions are being made based on data that people don’t fully understand or trust. So, it’s not just a technical issue, it directly affects the quality of decisions and the organisation’s ability to govern data ethically and responsibly.”

This gap exists largely because technology has moved faster than workplace learning, says Lubisi. “AI is being introduced at a rapid pace, but many employees have not had the opportunity to build the foundational data skills needed to work confidently in these environments. For a long time, data was treated as the responsibility of specialists, and suddenly everyone is expected to be data-driven. At the same time, data and AI can feel intimidating or overly complex, which creates hesitation and uncertainty. In many cases, organisations focus heavily on implementing tools, but not enough on developing the learning culture and support systems that help people use those tools effectively.”

She refers to role-based learning as an example of a practical and scalable approach.

“Not everyone needs to become a data analyst, but everyone does need to develop the skills that support better decision-making in their own role. For example, a manager may need to understand operational trends, while someone in finance may focus on interpreting risk or forecasting data.”

In her presentation, Lubisi will explain how structured skills programmes and supportive learning cultures can close capability gaps across diverse teams.

“Closing capability gaps is about empowering individuals with the skills, confidence and support they need so that data-informed decision-making doesn’t remain limited to only a small group of specialists. It helps narrow the divide between those who feel equipped to engage with data and AI, and those who feel left behind or excluded. In many ways, it is also an inclusion issue, because the future workplace will increasingly reward people who can work confidently with data, and organisations need to ensure that capability is shared broadly.”

One primary takeaway for delegates is that data literacy programmes work best when they are designed with both people and practice in mind.

“Organisations need frameworks that integrate learning science, professional development and real workplace application, because people learn best when skills are directly connected to their daily responsibilities. Another important takeaway is that AI-driven environments require more than technical skills; they require critical thinking and ethical judgment. Employees need to feel confident questioning insights, recognising bias and understanding that AI does not remove accountability, it actually increases the need for responsible human oversight.”

Lubisi adds that strengthening employee confidence through supportive learning, peer engagement and practical techniques helps reduce capability gaps and ensures sustainable adoption of data-informed decision-making across the organisation.

Click here for more information and to register.