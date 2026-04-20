Cloud Security Alliance SA Chapter enters new growth phase

Ayanda Peta, president and chairman of the CSA SA Chapter.

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) SA Chapter has announced that its formal membership process is now open, coinciding with its official endorsement of the annual ITWeb Security Summit JHB 2026.

The CSA is a global non-profit organisation mandated to help build cloud security best practices for cloud computing, facilitate research and educational programmes, and issue certifications.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026. For deeper insights into modern cyber defence strategies, register for ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town 2026 (27 May) or ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg (2–4 June). These annual gatherings, bring together leading local and international experts to discuss the threats, technologies and strategies shaping the future of cyber security.

Since its inception in November 2024, the CSA SA Chapter has focused on establishing governance structures, internal operations and the development of a strong value proposition for members.

The organisation has completed this process and is ready to formally onboard members to the local chapter.

Ayanda Peta, president and chairman of the CSA SA Chapter, said the chapter operates a tiered membership structure designed to accommodate students, industry professionals, start-ups, SMEs and enterprises. Membership fees differ depending on which tier is selected.

Cloud skills development

In keeping with the ITWeb Security Summit’s emphasis on security skills development and availability, Peta pointed out that part of the CSA SA Chapter’s mandate is cloud security skills development and transfer, along with relevant certification.

To incentivise professional growth and celebrate the new growth phase, the chapter is running a giveaway for its community. Nine registered members will stand a chance to receive a full exam bundle. These professional certifications are valued at more than R12 000 each, and the giveaway includes:

CCSK (Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge) – three exam bundles

CCZK (Certificate of Cloud Zero Trust Knowledge) – three exam bundles

TAISE (Training in AI Security Essentials) – three exam bundles

The chapter has also developed an advocacy programme for students and an ambassador programme for industry professionals. These programmes have been established to help onboard people and groups, to connect with the organisation and "plug into" its skills transfer and business development channels.

A visual of leadership roles in the chapter.

“Part of our mission is to advance secure cloud computing through education and capacity building. The development of skills and practical application in the industry is a major component of this mission,” said Peta.

Strengthening industry ties

CSA SA believes collaboration is key to establishing a secure cloud computing landscape.

Peta said the chapter has been established to serve as a central hub through which stakeholders can network and engage to strengthen industry best practice in cloud security.

“This is why we attach a great deal of significance to our participation at the ITWeb Security Summit – and we encourage delegates to visit our stand and engage with us,” he added.

Peta also confirmed that the chapter is championing the first Cloud Security Summit in the country and said more details will be shared in due course.