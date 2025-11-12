Counting the true cost of cyber intrusions

Paul Stuttard, director, Duxbury Networking.

In an era when artificial intelligence (AI) is redefining both defence and offense in cyber security, one fact remains constant: a serious breach can cripple an organisation. Yet, while headlines often focus on the technical drama, the financial fallout is less discussed − and far more enduring.

The IBM 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report puts the average loss for South African organisations at R44.1 million per incident.

And according to Allianz Commercial’s latest report, South Africa is seeing a sharp rise in cyber claims. It puts the average cost of a data breach close to R50 million.

Turning the focus on the financial sector, the costs of a data breach rise to as much as R73 million per incident, reports ITWeb.

Key factors influencing this trend include a rise in ransomware attacks and changing tactics by aggressors who often target shared personal data records between organisations.

Significantly, these figures often account only for measurable, short-term expenses such as detection, containment, remediation, legal fees and regulatory reporting.

The true cost often lies in long-term reputational damage, lost customers and higher insurance premiums which can multiply the damage over time. What’s more, share prices for listed companies often dip for months following a major incident.

Experts agree that breach prevention costs less than recovery.

Deloitte research suggests that up to 60% of the total cost of a major cyber event accrues more than 12 months after the breach.

South Africa remains among the most targeted nations globally. It has the highest number of cyber attacks per capita in Africa, according to Interpol.

Sectors such as finance, healthcare and retail are most at risk − not only because of the data they hold but because of the complexity of legacy systems that cannot easily integrate with modern AI-driven security. This unquestionably amplifies both cost and chaos when an attack occurs.

The IDC Africa Digital Trust Index warns organisations without incident-response planning that they could face days if not weeks of downtime and escalating post-breach costs. More pointedly, under-prepared organisations pay the highest price, often long after systems are restored.

For example, breaches often trigger a cascade of indirect losses, including customer churn, as trust is lost once data is compromised. In addition, POPIA breaches in SA carry multi-million-rand penalties, and systems taken offline during investigation halt productivity and disrupt supply chains.

Moreover, many organisations underestimate the financial exposure of a breach. The IDC Index found that fewer than half of South African firms have calculated the potential cost of a cyber intrusion or even have a formal incident response plan.

One of the often-overlooked consequences of a major data breach is its impact on cash flow. Reports indicate that remediation typically takes at least two weeks − and often much longer.

For instance, if an organisation has an annual turnover of around R100 million and its accounts department is unable to issue invoices for 14 days, the resulting disruption could affect cash flow by approximately R4.1 million − a figure that’s borne out by the numbers.

While actual case studies relating to data breaches are understandably scarce as organisations seek to protect their reputations, perhaps surprisingly, two South African public sector organisations have revealed the full extent of the impact of cyber breaches.

The first is the SA Weather Service which reported a 60% fall in revenue immediately after a serious breach. This organisation provides critical services to the aviation and maritime industries. Both airlines and shippers rely on accurate weather information to meet critical safety standards.

With the SA Weather Service unable to function efficiently, clients had to search for alternate information sources for continuity, leading to the service’s dramatic financial loss.

Twelve months after a serious data breach, the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) reported meeting only 75% of its target revenue. A large percentage of SA’s population rely on the diagnostic pathology provided by NHLS and treatments cannot be confirmed without accurate diagnostics.

The attack on the NHLS was found to have deleted critical data and files, including backup files. As it has been difficult to ascertain what information is missing, the NHLS found it extremely challenging to rebuild databases.

To make matters worse, without a clearly identified offender, law enforcement is reportedly unable to launch an effective prosecution and has shelved the NHLS case.

These and countless other incidents clearly reveal how organisations lacking appropriate security face higher costs and longer recovery times, while those using automated threat detection cut expenses and containment time significantly.

Experts agree that breach prevention costs less than recovery. A data breach is not merely an IT problem; it’s an operational crisis that cascades through finance, marketing and governance.

In this light, cyber security must now be viewed not as a technical overhead, but as a form of value protection vital to business continuity.

One of the most consistent findings in cyber security economics is that early detection drastically cuts costs.

This underscores the strategic dimension of cyber security: it’s not merely an operational safeguard, but a form of corporate risk management akin to health and safety or environmental compliance. Boards increasingly demand quantifiable metrics for cyber resilience, recognising that digital integrity now underpins business continuity itself.

Organisations using advanced AI monitoring and automated response report up to 40% lower breach costs than those relying on manual analysis. The reason is the longer a breach remains undetected, the more systems it infects, the more data is lost, and the greater the negative fallout.

This is why managed detection and response (MDR) services are gaining traction.

As noted in a previous column, when paired with today’s advanced MDR services, businesses are able to gain an additional safety net. Organisations that fail to embed intelligent, proactive security into their networks are gambling with their reputations, revenues and resilience.

Resilient networks that are context-aware, self-defending and capable of autonomous risk mitigation will underpin the digital economy well into the future.

The question is no longer whether a breach will happen, but how prepared − and technologically resilient − an organisation will be when it does.