Curiosity Cube brings hands-on STEM learning to SA

The Curiosity Cube, a mobile science lab, is touring southern Africa, providing students with interactive STEM experiences and inspiring the next generation of scientists.

The Curiosity Cube has embarked on an Africa tour, starting in SA, and is set to visit four more southern African countries: Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia.

Running from June to November, this mobile science lab aims to make STEM learning fun and accessible, sparking curiosity in students and showcasing hands-on science. Powered by Merck and supported by local universities, the initiative seeks to inspire interest in STEM careers and break down barriers to science education. This marks the Curiosity Cube's first tour across southern Africa.

The company said its aim is to spark curiosity in the next generation of scientists by bringing students out of the classroom into the lab for hands-on science learning.

Curiosity Cube is a retrofitted shipping container that was transformed into a lab. From 10-27 June, it will be available to students from Meadowlands, in Soweto, giving them the opportunity to become scientists for the day. They will work alongside Merck employees and volunteers from the University of South Africa.

Exploring real-world science

Learners visiting the mobile lab will get to explore real-world science through three interactive experiments focused on the fundamentals of artificial intelligence: image authenticity, pattern recognition and self-driving cars. These hands-on activities have been designed to show students that STEM is all around them and to equip them with critical thinking skills needed for future careers.

“Seeing students light up as they engage with these experiments is incredibly rewarding. The Curiosity Cube helps them realise that science is not just in textbooks – it's everywhere around them,” said Paulo Pinto, head of South Africa Plus at Merck.

Merck said in a statement that despite the growing demand for STEM professionals, many students struggle to see themselves in these careers. In its recent survey, the company found nearly half (48%) of middle school students find it difficult to envision themselves as scientists, despite engaging in STEM-related activities every day. “The Curiosity Cube helps students make this valuable connection by providing access to STEM education in a fun and memorable way.”

Curiosity Cube reaches southern Africa

Curiosity Cube launched in 2017 with a single cube touring North America. Today, it has grown to include four cubes travelling across North America, Europe and now Africa, extending its reach and impact. From June through November, the Curiosity Cube will host 100 events with a goal to reach more than 15 000 students in SA, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia. Each stop on the tour is supported by Merck and local partner university volunteers who share their passion for science, providing students with real-world insights into STEM careers.

Since 2017, Curiosity Cube has visited 300 communities, engaging 1 500 employees to reach more than 1 155 000 students. Each year, the cube has a new theme, featuring different interactive science experiments that leverage the latest technology.

The programme is supported by employee volunteers through the Spark Global programme, which enables volunteers to share their skills and expertise while connecting students with local STEM professionals.

Merck said it wants to inspire young students by showing them that scientists who look just like them are working to create a better tomorrow.