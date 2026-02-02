Data marketplaces and virtualisation – from data siloes to shared value

Louis de Gouveia, technology lead at iOCO Data & Analytics.

Trends like data marketplaces, powered by data virtualisation and modern distributed architectures, are transforming how companies discover, govern and use data – no matter where it lives or who owns it.

This is according to Louis de Gouveia, technology lead at iOCO Data & Analytics, who is tasked with managing the business’s pledge to help companies achieve their goals by turning data into actionable insights.

iOCO provides end-to-end business intelligence services from data integration and governance to advanced analytics to support enterprise decision-making.

In a world where AI copilots, automation and distributed data architectures are reshaping how organisations operate, the biggest competitive advantage is no longer ‘having data’, but accessing the right data, securely and at speed. This is the message De Gouveia will share with delegates attending the ITWeb Data Insights Summit 2026 on 12 February at The Forum in Bryanston.

iOCO is the event sponsor and De Gouveia is scheduled to present on the impact and value of data marketplaces.

He will unpack several key themes, including how platforms enable secure, federated access without duplication; how governed, decentralised models accelerate both analytics and AI; and why the data marketplace is becoming the new foundation for enterprise intelligence.

Companies must keep pace with the speed of data growth, meet the need for accurate real-time analysis to improve decision-making, and lay the groundwork for AI-powered innovation.

De Gouveia explains that businesses are becoming more digitally enabled, which means they introduce more systems, each with its own data. Analysts report that roughly 90% of the world’s data has been generated in just the last two years.

This means data is more diverse and siloed, and it presents businesses with a challenge: how to centralise data repositories, organise siloed pockets of data and determine what data is relevant for analysis and effective decision-making.

In his presentation, De Gouveia will provide practical insight and real-world examples to show delegates how data marketplaces reduce complexity, enhance governance and operationalise data products.

He will explain why data virtualisation and the concept of data mesh provides a new way to access data. It is about methodology to provide quick access to data, still with specialist team involvement, but without the need to move or copy large amounts of data. There is a centralised virtual layer that is accessible, controllable and available.

Visit the track session

In addition to the plenary session, De Gouveia will join fellow tech professionals to run a track session on operationalising the data marketplace across the enterprise.

This session will take delegates deeper into the practical application of an enterprise data marketplace across the full data value chain.

iOCO will demonstrate how governance, security, integration and virtualisation converge to create a trusted, AI‑ready foundation – and show how organisations can consume curated data through SQL access, APIs, data marketplace and AI to drive real‑world value.

From accelerating time‑to‑insight to unlocking efficiency, cost reduction and monetisation opportunities, this session turns the marketplace vision into an actionable blueprint for modern data‑driven enterprises.

Delegates can look forward to several takeaways:

Eliminate slow data pipelines by unlocking trusted, ready‑to‑use data products on demand without lengthy ETL or duplication.

Strengthen governance, security and lineage through decentralised ownership and virtualised access, enabling a secure, transparent, business‑friendly data ecosystem.

Gain clarity on modern architectures and where virtualisation fits within lakehouse, fabric and mesh models to simplify access and accelerate delivery.

Unlock real business value as curated data products speed up analytics, AI, APIs and automation, driving cost savings, efficiency, trust and monetisation.

“Any organisation that competes for market share in the digital economy has to have data. But to gain competitive advantage, they need to access the data and use it strategically at speed and scale. The ITWeb Data Insights Summit is an opportunity for us to engage business leaders and explain exactly how they can tap into data virtualisation and modern distributed architecture to truly benefit from data across their systems,” says De Gouveia.