DBE's maths strategy under microscope

The Department of Basic Education is taking steps to improve the number of students taking and passing mathematics.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has pushed back against criticism that learners are being discouraged from studying mathematics in high school.

Former statistician-general of South Africa Dr Pali Lehohla has described the lack of mathematics at this level as a “national crime”.

This comes as the DBE’s 2025/26 recently released Annual Performance Plan states its current focus is not on scaling up ICT subjects, such as coding and robotics, but rather on “improving literacy and numeracy in the Foundation Phase”.

Speaking to ITWeb, Elijah Mhlanga, the department’s chief director of media liaison, says the DBE’s efforts are aimed at strengthening the education pipeline as early as possible.

“Improving literacy and numeracy at an early age will directly impact future mathematics participation and performance outcomes,” he explains.

The DBE’s approach follows recent assessments that point to significant foundational challenges. The 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study showed that more than eight in 10 Grade 4 learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning in their home language.

At the same time, the 2023 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study reported a decline in maths achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic. These studies are conducted every five and four years, respectively.

Lehohla believes the issue lies not in primary school but in how mathematics is handled in the higher grades.

He says learners show excitement for the subject in the earlier years, but this enthusiasm is eroded in high school, where they are often steered toward mathematical literacy.

“It is a systematic injection of poison in the minds of children to fear mathematics,” says Lehohla. “There’s only one track, downward… The pass rate at matric is the goal. Anything that undermines that has to be eliminated, so math has to be eliminated so we meet that pass rate… It is a national crime.”

Lehohla’s concerns were amplified by Thabang Mkhuma, technical advisor at 4IR MICT Seta, who said at the recent launch of Old Mutual’s SMEGo Pitchathon that “we are educating young people into unemployment, skilling them into unemployment as well”.

In January, the DBE announced a national matric pass rate of 87.3% – up 4.4 percentage points from the previous year – coinciding with South Africa’s 30th anniversary of democracy.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube did, however, note there was a drop in students studying mathematics.

She pointed to the wider consequences of low literacy and numeracy, noting the impact on student participation in subjects such as physical sciences, mathematics, accounting and economics.

“These are all subjects that are critical for a nation’s ability to advance in science, innovation and economic development,” she said.

The DBE’s performance report echoes this. “If learners are unable to read for meaning and count by the time they reach Grade 4, they will face significant barriers when taking science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related subjects, including coding and robotics.”

This, it notes, is why the department is focused on early-stage learning.

Lehohla notes that mathematics underpins the fourth industrial revolution and that failing to prioritise the subject in high school leaves learners unequipped for a digital economy. “Systems will still need human intervention, which requires mathematical approaches.”

Veteran ICT commentator Adrian Schofield concurs, saying South Africa cannot make any technological progress without mathematics. However, he says the education system is failing students when it comes to this key subject.

“The teaching of mathematics is probably the weakest point in the South African basic education process.”

“Reckless” reproach

Responding to criticism, Mhlanga says the idea that the DBE is pushing learners away from mathematics is “baseless, reckless, misguided and unfounded”.

He acknowledges challenges, including a shortage of qualified mathematics teachers, but says steps are being taken to address these. Some 464 public schools across South Africa don’t offer maths.

Among the interventions Mhlanga cites is a dedicated fund to support 500 secondary schools, 300 technical high schools and 200 feeder primary schools with teacher training, resources and learner support for the subject.

The department is also working across government to align maths priorities, particularly around teacher development and the uptake of research. “New impetus is being placed on the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Focus Schools Programme,” Mhlanga notes. The aim is to expand access to specialised learning environments for learners with strong technical or scientific aptitude.

In addition, students will soon be able to access mathematics instruction in both English and their home language, as part of a mother tongue-based bilingual education initiative, Mhlanga says.

Further interventions include reviewing the number of education posts allocated to mathematics, ensuring access to high-quality resources and safeguarding classroom teaching time, he adds.

“The DBE actively promotes the offering of mathematics in all schools.”