Degree mismatch strains SA's labour market

Anja Bates, head of data at SA recruitment platform Pnet.

South Africa is experiencing a measurable disconnect between the academic qualifications employers require and the talent available in the job market, according to the latest Pnet Job Market Trends Report.

Data from April 2026 reveals that while 54% of job advertisements over the last year required a bachelor’s or post-graduate degree, only 36% of applicants met these requirements.

This imbalance has created a dual challenge: talent shortages in specialised industries and an oversupply of candidates in entry-level roles. Sectors such as engineering, IT and healthcare are the most affected. In engineering, nearly 80% of roles demand a degree, yet fewer than half of applicants are qualified.

"The mismatch between the available talent and labour market demand is a serious structural challenge for businesses, jobseekers and the broader economy," said Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet. "It constrains organisations' growth and contributes to high unemployment, with ripple effects across the wider economy."

The report also highlights a surplus of talent in lower-skilled occupations. In call centres, where 83% of roles do not require tertiary education , 15% of applicants hold degrees.

Bates noted that this leads to qualified individuals working below their skill level. She added: "This makes it even more challenging for young jobseekers without tertiary education to break into the job market."

Independent data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) supports these findings. Stats SA recently reported that the official unemployment rate rose to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026, with the number of unemployed people increasing by 301 000.

Additionally, CareerJunction's latest Employment Insights identify a "critical shortage" of healthcare professionals, noting that demand for nursing roles has seen consistent growth that outpaces the available supply of qualified candidates.

Dr Sean Kruger, a senior lecturer at the University of Pretoria’s Centre for the Future of Work, said in an expert opinion article on 30 April that the "education-to-work pipeline is no longer enough on its own". Kruger argued that employability in the future will depend less on what people learned once, and more on whether they can keep learning as work changes.

Bates said that for jobseekers, "adaptability, continuous learning and skills development are the keys to differentiating themselves in this labour market".