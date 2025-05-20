Dell AI Factory, Nvidia tweak alliance to accelerate enterprise AI adoption

The Dell PowerEdge XE9785 – one of several next-generation solutions announced by Dell in partnership with Nvidia, to support accelerated enterprise AI adoption.

One year after launching the AI Factory with Nvidia, Dell Technologies has announced a broad set of enhancements to this centralised AI services and technology resource, aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption and the scaling of AI.

At Dell Technologies World 2025, running from 19-22 May in Las Vegas, the company introduced upgraded infrastructure, full-stack enterprise AI solutions and new managed services designed to address key deployment challenges such as cost, complexity and data security.

According to Dell, 75% of organisations consider AI central to their business strategy, yet many face significant barriers to implementation. The latest updates to the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia aim to simplify and streamline AI adoption across industries.

Dell unveiled several next-generation compute, storage and networking solutions:

Dell PowerEdge XE9780 and XE9785 servers (air-cooled) and XE9780L and XE9785L (liquid-cooled) offer improved integration with existing data centres and enhanced rack-scale deployment. These servers support up to 192 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs with direct-to-chip liquid cooling, and according to Dell, can deliver up to four times faster training for large language models (LLMs) using Nvidia’s 8-way HGX B300 system.

Dell PowerEdge XE9712, featuring the Nvidia GB300 NVL72, offers 50 times more AI inference output and five times throughput improvement. It integrates Dell PowerCool technology for increased energy efficiency.

Dell PowerEdge XE7745, available in July 2025 with Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, targets robotics, digital twins and multi-modal AI. It supports up to eight GPUs in a 4U chassis.

Dell also plans support for the upcoming Nvidia Vera CPU and Nvidia Vera Rubin platform, with new XE-series servers designed for Dell’s Integrated Rack Scalable Systems.

To support expanded AI workloads, Dell is integrating advanced networking solutions:

New additions to the Dell PowerSwitch portfolio – including the SN5600 and SN2201 – leverage Nvidia’s Spectrum-X Ethernet platform. These, along with Nvidia Quantum-X800 InfiniBand switches, deliver up to 800Gbps throughput with Dell ProSupport and Deployment Services.

The AI Factory now supports Nvidia’s validated Enterprise AI Factory design, combining compute, networking, storage and Nvidia AI Enterprise software into a fully integrated, end-to-end solution.

Advancements in AI data platforms

Dell also announced enhancements to its AI data platform, designed to improve performance and scalability for AI-driven applications:

Dell ObjectScale now supports large-scale AI deployments with a denser, software-defined system and improved efficiency through integration with Nvidia BlueField-3 and Spectrum-4 networking.

A new high-performance AI inference solution, combining Dell PowerScale, Project Lightning and PowerEdge XE servers, uses KV cache and Nvidia’s NIXL libraries to support distributed inference workloads.

ObjectScale will soon support S3 over RDMA, offering up to 230% higher throughput, 80% lower latency and 98% reduced CPU load compared to traditional S3 protocols.

An integrated solution with the Nvidia AI Data Platform was also announced, designed to accelerate insights and enable advanced agentic AI applications.

Software and managed services for agentic AI

Dell is expanding software capabilities to support agentic AI workflows:

Nvidia AI Enterprise, available directly from Dell, includes tools like Nvidia NIM, NeMo micro-services and Nemo Retriever for RAG, enabling customers to build reasoning-based models and workflows with faster time-to-value.

Red Hat OpenShift will now be available on the Dell AI Factory, adding flexibility and security to mission-critical AI deployments.

Dell also introduced managed services for the AI Factory, providing 24/7 monitoring, version control and patching for the full Nvidia AI software stack. These services aim to reduce resource constraints and accelerate operational outcomes.

Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, said: “We're on a mission to bring AI to millions of customers around the world. With the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia, enterprises can manage the entire AI life cycle – training to deployment – at any scale.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, added: “AI factories are the infrastructure of modern industry, powering innovation across healthcare, finance and manufacturing. With Dell Technologies, we’re delivering the most comprehensive line-up of Blackwell-based AI systems for the cloud, enterprise and edge.”