Deloitte ups mining, manufacturing productivity with agentic AI

Wessel Oosthuizen, senior associate director, AWS AI and data lead at Deloitte Southern Africa. (Image supplied)

Deloitte Africa says its new operational intelligence centre was introduced as a response to a challenge many South African organisations continue to face: turning operational data into tangible business value.

The nerve centre, introduced in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), went live in February.

Located at the company’s Waterfall offices in Johannesburg, it supports partners and clients to deploy risk-based cloud and AI solutions to make faster decisions based on relevant data .

At the core of the centre is an agentic artificial intelligence (AI) architecture developed to integrate fragmented data sources and translate them into actionable insights across complex industrial environments, notes the company.

By integrating AI, analytics and domain expertise together in one environment, the operational centre looks to help businesses shift from reacting to problems after they happen, towards proactive operations, says the professional services firm.

The centre is initially targeting the mining and manufacturing sectors, where operational inefficiencies translate directly into financial and safety risks.

Mining firms, for instance, are often faced with persistent problems − such as haul truck breakdowns, conveyor belt failures and processing plant stoppages − that disrupt production schedules and increase maintenance costs.

According to the company, the operational intelligence centre can, for instance, address equipment downtime by analysing sensor data from haul trucks and processing plants to predict failures before they occur, enabling maintenance teams to intervene early and avoid costly production downtime.

Wessel Oosthuizen, senior associate director, AWS AI and data lead at Deloitte Southern Africa, says the centre was built to address a fundamental disconnect between data availability and decision-making.

“We have seen several clients across the continent who struggle to generate real value from their operational data and understand how the latest technologies can be used in operations.

“There are various point solutions, but there is a need to bring the various components together in a uniform, intelligent solution and transform data into actionable insights. The intention is not for the nerve centre to replace any specific system but rather for clients to start getting a better, holistic view of their business.”

The centre monitors the various data inputs in real-time, while making autonomous decisions through the use of agentic solutions, he explains.

The agentic AI platform is hosted in the AWS Cape Town region, addressing concerns around latency and data sovereignty, while enabling compliance with local governance requirements.

Beyond technology, Deloitte says it is also positioning the centre as a catalyst for skills development in AI and data analytics, launching targeted programmes to address talent shortages in the market.

According to experts, SA suffers from an acute shortage of AI and cloud computing skills – a crisis which threatens to become a defining constraint on the country’s digital future.

The operational intelligence centre is technical through its use of AI, data and IT, while also being functional, integrating engineering, safety and change management, states Oosthuizen.

“We are actively working to enable faster and more appropriate learning initiatives, both internally and externally. As an example, we have launched a programme with the aim to fast-track 30 individuals on the various components of agentic AI systems, solutions and engineering.”

Looking ahead, Deloitte plans to evolve the centre towards increasingly autonomous operations, with deeper industry-specific intelligence layers and expanded use of agentic AI, he concludes.