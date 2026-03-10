Govt opens African Digital Transformation Centre

The African Digital Transformation Centre forms part of SA’s broader efforts to position itself as a regional digital innovation hub.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has unveiled the African Digital Transformation Centre (ADTC).

The new initiative is aimed at accelerating digital innovation and supporting the growth of ICT small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) across the continent.

The centre was officially launched last week by deputy communications minister Mondli Gungubele, at The Innovation Hub, in Pretoria.

According to the department, the ADTC will serve as a continental platform to nurture digital entrepreneurs, strengthen the ICT SMME ecosystem and promote inclusive economic growth through technology.

It was established in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union as part of its global Network of Acceleration Centres under the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance for Digital Development.

Speaking at the launch, Gungubele said the centre represents a significant step towards strengthening Africa’s digital future.

“Today we do not simply open a building. We light a beacon of innovation, ambition and Africa’s determination to shape its own digital future,” he noted.

Supporting techpreneurs

According to the department, the ADTC will provide ICT SMMEs and digital entrepreneurs with access to facilities, mentorship programmes, business development support and potential funding opportunities. It will also connect start-ups with local and international markets to help scale their solutions.

Government believes such support structures are critical as digital entrepreneurs increasingly develop solutions across sectors such as fintech, agriculture and healthcare, it notes.

“Across South Africa, digital entrepreneurs are building solutions in fintech, agriculture, health and other critical sectors. The ADTC will help unlock their full potential by providing the environment, support and partnerships needed to scale their innovations,” said Gungubele.

The centre will also create opportunities for collaboration between government, the private sector, academia and civil society, forming an ecosystem designed to accelerate digital transformation.

The initiative forms part of SA’s broader efforts to position itself as a regional digital innovation hub. These efforts are supported by policy frameworks such as the Digital Economy Masterplan, the fourth industrial revolution roadmap and the draft national artificial intelligence policy framework.

The initiative also aligns with the African Union Digital Transformation Strategy 2020–2030, which aims to harness digital technologies to transform Africa’s economies and societies.

Gungubele noted that ICT SMMEs play an important role in job creation, innovation and economic transformation, adding that the centre will help bridge the digital innovation divide and support inclusive digital economies in developing and emerging markets.

He also acknowledged the role of The Innovation Hub in hosting the centre, describing the collaboration as an example of how partnerships can strengthen innovation and enterprise development.

“The African Digital Transformation Centre is open. Let the transformation begin,” he concluded.