Digital literacy meets HIV awareness through Empower+

Empower+ equips adolescent girls with foundational and AI skills, preparing them for an AI-enabled economy. (Image supplied by Microsoft)

Microsoft and the UNAIDS-supported Education Plus initiative have collaborated to launch Empower+, a free artificial intelligence ( AI ) and digital skills platform aimed at equipping young people with future-ready skills across 21 African countries.

According to a statement, the platform, available in SA, integrates digital literacy, applied AI training and HIV awareness content to create inclusive pathways for learning and opportunity.

Empower+ seeks to address a critical gap: while demand for digital skills in Africa is rising, access remains uneven, especially for girls and young women.

The platform provides mobile-accessible courses, available in multiple languages, designed to meet learners wherever they are − whether in school, out of school, or entering the workforce.

“Access to education and skills is one of the most powerful enablers of opportunity,” says Tiara Pathon, AI skills director at Microsoft Elevate.

“Through Empower+, we are ensuring learners across Africa can access the tools and knowledge needed to adapt, contribute and thrive in a rapidly-changing world.”

Empower+ is part of the broader Education Plus initiative by UNAIDS, linking digital skilling to gender equality, HIV prevention and economic empowerment.

It covers topics such as using computers, mobile devices, internet navigation, productivity tools and online safety.

Courses cover introductory AI concepts, machine learning basics and applications relevant to the workplace or entrepreneurial projects.

The platform is designed to ensure learners, including those with little prior tech experience, can engage confidently with digital platforms.

The programme aligns with Microsoft’s global Elevate Skills commitment and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, supporting education systems, NGOs and governments in preparing youth for an AI-enabled economy.

“Keeping girls in school transforms their life options,” comments Anne Githuku-Shongwe, UNAIDS regional director for Eastern and Southern Africa. “Digital inclusion will facilitate access to skills, information and opportunity. Together, we can enable thousands of women and girls to remain free from HIV and build a more promising future.”

A recent virtual launch event showcased Empower+ through a live platform demonstration, youth reflections, and a panel discussion on scaling digital opportunities through cross-sector partnerships.