Digital model tackles rural admin bottlenecks

Dr Sylvia Siphugu, a research associate in UJ's Department of Commercial Accounting.

A University of Johannesburg (UJ) researcher has developed a digital administration model to modernise the way local government delivers essential public services in rural South Africa.

According to a statement, the model is intended to replace largely paper-based processes with an integrated digital platform – targeting areas governed by traditional authority in SA’s rural communities, particularly those under traditional leadership.

The Trada-Digilink model, developed by Dr Sylvia A Siphugu, a research associate in UJ's Department of Commercial Accounting, aims to improve the administration of services such as proof of residence, land allocation, customary marriage registration and identity verification, while maintaining the governance role of traditional leaders.

The model was presented at the International Conference on Accounting and Business last month, in a paper co-authored with professor Tankiso Moloi, titled: “Trada-Digilink: A digitisation model for basic service administration in rural areas, under traditional authorities.”

The research is based on fieldwork conducted in traditional authority areas within Limpopo's Vhembe District Municipality, involving 112 survey respondents and 30 in-depth interviews.

It found that many rural communities continue to rely on manual, paper-based administrative systems that contribute to lengthy service delays, poor record management and limited access to services.

According to the study, 62.5% of respondents said digital services had not yet been introduced within traditional authority offices, while 56.2% believed digital integration would benefit their communities despite challenges such as inadequate internet connectivity, limited digital infrastructure and low levels of digital literacy.

The proposed framework uses integrated digital service platforms to enable electronic authentication, digital record management and real-time tracking of service requests.

“In practice, residents would submit applications for services such as proof of residence, land allocation or customary marriage administration through a digital service platform instead of relying solely on handwritten records and manual filing. The system would electronically authenticate applications, create secure digital records and enable officials to monitor applications from submission through to completion,” notes the research.

The framework also proposes real-time service tracking, allowing both officials and applicants to monitor the progress of requests, while reducing duplicate paperwork and improving record accuracy.

The model is built around five core components: digital infrastructure, improved digital literacy, integrated digital service platforms, collaboration between government and traditional leadership, and continuous monitoring to assess implementation.

The conference paper builds on Dr Siphugu's previous work published in the 2024 book, “Digital transformation in SA, perspectives from emerging economy", reflecting her ongoing research into digital transformation, rural governance and infrastructure development.

Dr Siphugu says the objective extends beyond introducing technology into rural communities.

"Digital transformation should not be viewed simply as technological advancement. It is about improving lives, expanding opportunities and ensuring rural communities are not left behind in South Africa's digital future.”

Moreover, additional challenges − such as inadequate digital literacy, poor infrastructure and a reliance on traditional methods − continue to impede progress. To overcome these barriers, the study emphasises engagement and collaboration between various stakeholders and traditional authorities.

The researcher has also been involved in infrastructure development projects, including solar-powered smart street lighting initiatives in Limpopo.

She also recently received a nomination among the Powered by Africa Top 100 Most Influential Leaders in Infrastructure 2026 for her work in sustainable infrastructure, digital innovation and community development.

Dr Siphugu also founded the non-profit organisation Triggers of Success, which focuses on supporting women, young entrepreneurs and rural communities.