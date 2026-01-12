Don’t miss ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Cape Town

Glenn Wilkinson, CEO and co-founder of Agger Labs.

ITWeb has compiled a comprehensive agenda for the Cape leg of its 21st edition flagship Security Summit. The event will shed light on critical issues, including deepfake-enabled identity threats, the influence of AI on strategic workforce planning, how to implement a zero trust architecture and more.

The ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Cape Town will take place on 25 and 26 May at Century City Conference Centre.

With the theme: Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap, the event will feature keynote presentations from local and international experts.

Glenn Wilkinson, CEO and co-founder of Agger Labs, is scheduled to deliver a powerful presentation and practical demonstration on cyber extortion and ransomware. His session is titled: How to hack a South African bank in 20 minutes.

Wilkinson will break down how a ransomware attack unfolds – from the first foothold to the final detonation.

The speaker line-up includes Sunitha Chalam, a partner at Brunswick Group and head of its Singapore office, who will speak on global breaches unfolding under local rules and how to navigate the next generation of cyber threats.

Current content

Ros Hinchcliffe, Security Summit programme director, says the summit is founded on relevance and current content.

“Relevance is a major factor, and we’ve come up with an agenda that speaks to the everyday realities of the cyber security landscape. Delegates will benefit from content based on the underlying theme: redefining security for the AI age, with strong reference to supply chains and global skills availability,” says Hinchcliffe.

The agenda includes several tracks, fireside chats and panel discussions to facilitate robust engagement and provide insight into Africa’s ever-changing cyber security landscape.

See also Steve Jump to tackle information warfare at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

Included on the agenda is a fireside chat: Going behind the scenes with leading CISOs, chaired by Kerissa Varma, president of Women in Cybersecurity Southern Africa.

The session will deal with ongoing issues that impact the role of CISOs, including communication around risk with the rest of the board, and the need to demonstrate ROI and other benefits from large security investments.

Several tracks have been organised to provide insight and perspective regarding cyber security trends as markets progress towards AI-powered next generation cyber security.

To view the full agenda, click here.

Early-bird registration now open

