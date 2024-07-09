Entries now open for SA Podcast Awards

The South African Podcast Awards look to set the bar for excellence in South African podcasting.

Entries are now open for the inaugural South African Podcast Awards (SAPA), organised by the South African Podcasting Guild (SAPG).

The South African Podcast Awards, which SAPG expects to be the biggest podcast awards in the country, will recognise and showcase the best local podcasts and podcasters.

According to the guild, the goal of the initiative is to set the bar for excellence in South African podcasting, inspiring podcasters to continually improve their audio quality, show artwork, content and overall production.

“The SAPA aims to establish a reference point for high-quality podcasts, benefiting not only podcasters but also brands, media buyers and listeners, by highlighting exemplary South African podcasts. Since the SAPG's founding on 2 November, the team has been diligently planning this awards show to celebrate and elevate the local podcasting community,” says SAPG in a statement.

SAPG is a registered non-profit dedicated to fostering a podcasting community in South Africa, supporting podcasters, and promoting the growth and professionalisation of the industry.

The awards will be broadcast via live stream, with watch parties hosted across the country, allowing podcasters to come together and celebrate.

Entries close on 31 July. It is free for all podcasters, including non-SAPG members. To enter the awards, podcasters must register their show on the SA Podlist.

The SAPG leadership team will make an initial cut to create a finalist list. Finalists will be judged by a panel of experienced podcast professionals, says the SAPG.

Listener stats and downloads will not be considered in this first year, focusing instead on rewarding great content regardless of audience size.

For more information on the criteria, visit the awards website.

The categories are:

Podcast of the Year

Best Indie Podcast

Most Innovative Podcast Concept

Best Podcast Host or Hosts

Best Cover Art

Best Production and Sound Design

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction and Non-fiction

Best Business Podcast

Best Comedy Podcast

Best Documentary Podcast

Best Entertainment Podcast

Best Audio Fiction Podcast

Best History Podcast

Best Interview Podcast

Best Podcast for Kids

Best Knowledge, Science, or Tech Podcast

Best News Podcast

Best Sport Podcast

Best Personal Growth or Spirituality Podcast

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast

Best Society and Culture Podcast

Best True Crime Podcast

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast

Best Branded Podcast

Best Music Podcast

Best Food, Leisure and Travel Podcast