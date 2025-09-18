Eskom, BYD team up on EV rollout

BYD Auto South Africa introduced the Dolphin Surf to the local market last week.

Eskom has signed a memorandum of co-operation with BYD Auto South Africa, signalling its intent for future collaboration and supporting the launch of the BYD Dolphin Surf all-electric vehicle (EV).

The Chinese automaker and Eskom say this represents a milestone in the country’s transition to sustainable transport.

Building on its introduction of 20 electric vehicles and 10 charging stations for internal use, Eskom says it is now extending this capability to the public.

Last week, the power utility unveiled its first fleet of EVs, led by its distribution division, as part of its ambition to enable a cleaner energy future for South Africa.

This followed Eskom installing 10 charging stations across five sites in August 2024, to support the growing adoption of electric transportation.

BYD Auto South Africa introduced the Dolphin Surf to the local market last week. The compact electric hatchback is priced at under R400 000.

The Chinese multinational company claimed the launch positions the model as the country’s most affordable electric vehicle, to date.

“Having successfully rolled out EVs within our fleet on 9 September 2025, we are ready to enable wider adoption by bringing practical and accessible charging infrastructure to South Africans,” says Agnes Mlambo, Eskom acting group executive for distribution.

According to Autovista24, BYD led the global EV market in 2024. Its combined deliveries of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) reached over 3.84 million units, up 33.6% year-on-year. This meant it generated 22.2% of all EV sales across the world, up by 1.2% points from 2023.

It notes that Tesla came second, with half of the deliveries and market share of BYD. However, while the Chinese carmaker manufactures both BEVs and PHEVs, the US brand produces only all-electric cars.

According to Eskom, with electricity more affordable than petrol or diesel, EVs not only reduce harmful emissions but also deliver significant lifetime savings for owners.

Through the co-operation agreement, Eskom and BYD will work together to support SA’s national drive to decarbonise transport and position the country as a hub for EV adoption.

The partnership will also look at expanding public charging infrastructure in key locations across the country, while creating opportunities for local skills development, SMME participation, and job creation within the growing EV ecosystem.

The utility says future discussions may also consider renewable-powered ultra-fast charging hubs, recycling and repurposing used EV batteries for energy storage and backup systems, and integrating EVs into Eskom’s demand-side management strategies to help balance electricity supply and demand.

“Eskom is driving into a cleaner future, not only through our investments in renewable energy and sustainable technologies, but also by enabling affordable and innovative mobility solutions for South Africans,” Mlambo adds.