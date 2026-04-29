Ex-Nedbank CIO Naicker joins Bank South Pacific

Bank South Pacific group CIO Ray Naicker. (Image source: BSP)

Former Nedbank group chief information officer ( CIO ) Ray Naicker has been appointed as group CIO of Bank South Pacific (BSP).

In his new role, he will report to BSP group chief executive officer Mark Robinson.

Naicker, who was also a member of the Nedbank Group executive committee, resigned from the bank with effect from 31 January.

BSP Financial Group is the largest bank in Papua New Guinea, with 121 branches throughout the country and in seven countries. It currently services over 650 000 business banking customers throughout the Pacific.

In a statement, BSP says Naicker brings a wealth of strategic technology leadership experience, having most recently served as group CIO at one of South Africa’s largest financial services organisations.

During more than 20 years at Nedbank, he held several senior roles in technology and digital transformation, including group chief digital officer, where he established Nedbank’s Digital Fast Lane and led key initiatives to accelerate digital innovation and strengthen technology strategy across the business, it adds.

“Ray’s appointment reflects the critical role that our technology strategy will play in modernising BSP for growth,” says Robinson.

“This includes how we architect technology to support our business across PNG [Papua New Guinea] and the South Pacific, and how we leverage new technologies, such as AI, to drive excellence in customer service, risk management and our financial performance.”

As part of this change, BSP’s current CIO Richard Nicholls will move to a new role with responsibility for the implementation of BSP’s new core banking platform for its Pacific markets.

Robinson adds: “I want to express our gratitude to Richard for the leadership and dedication he has brought to BSP’s technology function over the past six years. His commitment has been instrumental in strengthening our technology foundation and digital capability and the success of our ‘Modernising for Growth’ programme.”

Naicker’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval, and he is anticipated to commence with BSP during the third quarter of 2026.