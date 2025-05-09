EXCLUSIVE: Former CEO disputes dismissal, drags FPB to CCMA

Former Film and Publication Board CEO Dr Mashilo Boloka. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Dr Mashilo Boloka, former CEO of the Film and Publication Board (FPB), has taken his former employer to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to challenge his dismissal.

This comes after the FPB quietly terminated his employment, effective 16 April. ITWeb was informed about Boloka’s dismissal by a source.

The chief executive was placed under precautionary suspension on 7 August 2024, pending an investigation into numerous allegations levelled against him.

The FPB council subsequently initiated a formal investigation, with the findings leading to an internal disciplinary enquiry chaired by an independent chairperson, according to the FPB.

Upon finalisation of the disciplinary enquiry, the findings and recommendations were provided to the FPB council.

The council, in consultation with the ministry of communications and digital technologies (executive authority), says it duly considered the independent chairperson’s findings and recommendations on charges levelled against the CEO.

“Council, in concurrence with the ministry, resolved to agree with the recommendations of the internal disciplinary enquiry and to terminate the employment of the CEO with immediate effect as of 16 April 2025,” the FPB tells ITWeb.

However, the former CEO is not taking the decision lying down and has sought legal reprieve in the matter.

Responding to ITWeb’s request for comment, Boloka’s legal representative Marweshe Attorneys says: “We can confirm that the matter is pending before the CCMA, in which our client had declared a dispute, challenging his dismissal. Thus, the matter is sub judice.”

One of the entities within the communications and digital technologies ministry’s portfolio, the FPB is the official content-classification authority for films, games and certain publications.

Its mandate has expanded to be the digital content regulator and educator for certain online content, in line with the Films and Publications Amendment Act that came into operation on 1 March 2022.

Last August, ITWeb reported that the FPB council placed Boloka on precautionary suspension until further notice. The FPB did not divulge reasons for the suspension, only saying it was giving this matter urgent attention and requesting patience in allowing due process to take its course.

However, after his suspension, ITWeb received communication alleging multiple grievances against the CEO, including those contained in a six-page letter purportedly sent to the communications minister.

The letter − requesting the “urgent intervention” of the minister − highlighted concerns regarding the state of affairs at the FPB and sought a “thorough explanation” for the appointment of Boloka as CEO.

Other claims made in this letter, which ITWeb has in its possession, included that the CEO instituted a “unilateral restructuring/interim structure” upon his arrival at the entity in 2022. It also questioned the number of “international trips” he had taken during his tenure.

There were further allegations of a “hostile work culture” that led to staff attrition, with claims of “illegal appointments” as well as allowing the classification unit to be understaffed as classifiers’ contracts lapsed.

It was also claimed the FPB lost its clean audit status for the 2023/24 financial year, with blame placed on the CEO’s leadership style.

In the absence of a permanent chief executive, the FPB indicates that Ephraim Tlhako, as appointed by council, will continue as the acting CEO until further notice.

“Council remains committed to ensuring stability and good governance of the FPB and your continued support and collaboration as critical stakeholders is highly appreciated.”