Final days to nominate tech stars for Wired4Women Awards

Nominations for the Wired4Women Awards 2026 close on Sunday, 8 February, leaving only a few days to put forward deserving female leaders, innovators, mentors and rising stars in tech.
An initiative of ITWeb Brainstorm and the Wired4Women Tech Forum, the Wired4Women Awards celebrate excellence, impact and leadership across the local ICT sector, while highlighting the role women play in driving digital transformation, skills development and innovation.
Recognising excellence
Now in its third year, the awards spotlight women who are making a measurable difference across the industry – from enterprise IT and cyber security, to emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, talent development and using technology for greater good.
These are the 13 award categories open for nominations:
- Tech Business Leader of the Year
- CIO of the Year
- CISO of the Year
- Tech Entrepreneur
- Tech Innovator
- Tech for Good
- Channel Achiever of the Year
- Rising Star – Security (≤35 years)
- Rising Star – AI and Data Innovation (≤35 years)
- Rising Star – Coding and Software Development (≤35 years)
- Top Tech Student
- Mentor of the Year
- Trailblazing Career in ICT
Don’t miss the opportunity to nominate
The Wired4Women Awards rely on industry participation to surface the stories and achievements that deserve recognition. Nominations may be submitted by employers, peers, colleagues or industry stakeholders, and self-nominations are also permitted, provided they meet the criteria and provide sufficient information.
Finalists and winners will be selected by a judging panel made up of Wired4Women board members, senior ITWeb editors, previous winners and academic experts.
Finalists and winners gain industry-wide visibility through ITWeb’s platforms and will be celebrated at the Wired4Women awards ceremony in April.
To view categories and submit a nomination, go to: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2026/nominations/
Nominations close on 8 February at 23:59 (SAST).
