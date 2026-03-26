FirstRand ups stake in AI-led fintech Optasia

Salvador Anglada, Optasia CEO.

FirstRand has increased its shareholding in artificial intelligence ( AI )-led fintech firm Optasia.

Today, Optasia announced the financial institution has acquired an additional 6% stake, bringing its shareholding to 26.1%.

Optasia, an AI-powered fintech platform providing people across emerging markets with financial access, listed on the JSE in November last year.

In the statement, Optasia says FirstRand acquired 74 103 711 ordinary shares at R20.00 on 25 March from an entity owned by Bassim Haidar, founder and non-executive director of Optasia.

The move follows FirstRand’s initial strategic investment in Optasia last October, where it acquired 20.1% of Optasia ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

After the transaction, Haidar now holds an aggregate, indirect shareholding of 1.5% of the total issued shares in Optasia and remains on the board of the company.

Salvador Anglada, Optasia CEO, comments: “We are delighted that FirstRand has increased its investment in Optasia. The performance reported for full year 2025 demonstrates how well-positioned Optasia is to address the substantial market opportunity and advance its strategic pursuit of disciplined, responsible scaling to create long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

In its financial results for 2025, Optasia delivered revenue growth of 76% in its first full year after listing and exceeding guidance provided during its IPO.

The fintech firm raised about R6.5 billion through its IPO and debuting on the exchange’s main board under the ticker OPA.

Revenue for the year reached $265 million (R4.4 billion), up 76% year-on-year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation climbed 52% to $115 million (R1.9 billion), with margins remaining strong at 43.2%.

Normalised net income increased 57% to $57.8 million (R973 million), reflecting continued growth in the firm’s digital lending and financial services products.