FNB, UJ partner to grow digital skills pipeline

FNB is partnering with the University of Johannesburg Business School to expand the 2026 FNB App Academy. (Image: Supplied)

First National Bank (FNB) has partnered with the University of Johannesburg’s Business School (JBS) to strengthen the 2026 FNB App Academy programme.

This will expand access to digital education and create new pathways for young people to participate in South Africa’s technology-driven economy.

The collaboration brings together FNB’s industry experience and the academic expertise of the Johannesburg Business School Centre for Entrepreneurship (JBSCE), with the aim of equipping learners with practical digital skills, entrepreneurial thinking and innovation capabilities.

Launched to help bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, the FNB App Academy provides free access to digital learning for participants across Africa. In 2025, the programme reached more than 35 000 young people, and FNB aims to grow that number to over 50 000 graduates nationally in 2026.

Through the new partnership, participants will gain access to an enhanced learning experience that combines app development, entrepreneurship, innovation leadership and future-focused digital skills.

Learners who successfully complete the programme will receive a certificate endorsed by the JBSCE. While the programme is not an NQF qualification, FNB says it provides a structured and industry-aligned learning experience aimed at improving employability and encouraging entrepreneurial participation in the digital economy.

The curriculum has been jointly developed by FNB and JBSCE to reflect current market needs, emerging technologies and the skills required in a rapidly-changing workplace. The programme will include mentorship opportunities, innovation challenges, industry insights and exposure to future-of-work trends.

Janis Robson, business development head at FNB, says partnerships between industry and academia are critical to creating meaningful opportunities for young people.

“By bringing together industry expertise, academic excellence and practical innovation, we are building a platform that enables young people to develop relevant skills, gain recognised learning experiences and participate more meaningfully in the economy,” she comments.

Ghana Msibi, CEO of FNB Business, says addressing youth unemployment requires more than job creation, adding that young people also need the tools to build sustainable businesses.

“With youth unemployment still far too high, the answer cannot only be about creating jobs. We need to equip more young people with the skills, confidence and opportunities to build businesses of their own.

“When young entrepreneurs are able to build sustainable businesses, they don’t just earn an income – they create work for others and build businesses that support households and uplift communities.”

Professor Alistair Mokoena says the initiative supports the University of Johannesburg’s focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.

“This collaboration allows us to combine academic rigour, entrepreneurship thinking and practical digital skills development to create meaningful pathways into the digital economy at scale.”

The University of Johannesburg’s involvement includes curriculum development, entrepreneurship expertise, academic oversight and employability support.

The FNB App Academy forms part of the broader App of the Year ecosystem, which includes platforms such as the hackathon and awards programme to encourage innovation and recognise emerging talent.

FNB and UJ Business School say the partnership demonstrates the role strategic collaborations can play in expanding access to digital opportunities.

The partnership comes as South Africa continues to face challenges around digital skills readiness and the ability of its education pipeline to meet the demands of the digital economy.

In a similar effort to address the digital skills gap within higher education, Google South Africa and the Department of Higher Education and Training have entered into a two-year partnership to equip students and staff across the post-school education and training sector with artificial intelligence and digital skills.

South Africa was ranked 54th out of 67 countries in 2024 in international digital competitiveness benchmarking by IMD Business School.

The recently released “South Africa’s Digital Infrastructure Investment Study” highlights a gap between foundational digital capabilities and the advanced skills required for meaningful participation in the technology economy.

The study’s Digital Skills Employment Readiness Index found that while around half of school-leavers have the foundational capabilities needed to acquire digital literacy, fewer than half of university graduates demonstrate the advanced digital competencies expected at graduate level.