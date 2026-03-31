Google SA, DHET partnership brings AI to higher education

Google SA country director Kabelo Makwane and DHET deputy minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe. (Image: Supplied)

Google South Africa and the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) have inked a two-year commitment to upskill students and staff in the post-school education and training (PSET) system with artificial intelligence ( AI ) and digital skills.

This, amid heightened concerns about the misalignment of graduate output and industry requirements, in terms of relevant skillsets for the modern era.

South Africa’s DHET oversees20 public universities, 50 technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges and nine community education and training (CET) colleges.

The DHET and Google SA yesterday formalised their partnership, with deputy minister in the department Dr Mimmy Gondwe and Google SA country director Kabelo Makwane marking the commitment by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

They say the partnership “seeks to enhance digital skills, incorporate AI in higher education, and promote workforce development in the country by offering access to training programmes for public universities, TVET colleges and CET colleges, including an initial 10 000 Google Career Certificate scholarships.”

It focuses on five key pillars: skills training, AI teacher training, curriculum and product support, device support and AI policy.

The initiative will be executed with partner entities, the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences and African Technology Forum.

Speaking at the MOU signing event, Gondwe said the partnership, which will kick-off with a pilot project at 10 institutions, is focused on preparing young South Africans to participate meaningfully in the economy.

She highlighted that it’s part of deliberate efforts by government to collaborate with the private sector. Gondwe added the partnerships are designed to ensure the PSET system is aligned with the skills needed and demanded by the evolving economy.

“Our young people must not be peripheral participants in the economy; they must be at the centre of it.

“I’m very excited to see this MOU with Google come to fruition. It will significantly boost digital skills development across our universities, TVETs and CET colleges. Digital and AI skills are vital for navigating the modern world and securing future employment opportunities.

“It is essential that our students, especially those in remote and township areas, are prepared for the job market once they leave our sector, and possess the right skills for employability, including self-employment and entrepreneurship.”

South Africa’s digital skills readiness has come into sharp focus recently, with the country ranked 54th out of 67 countries in 2024, based on international benchmarking by IMD Business School.

A recently-released report, titled: “South Africa's Digital Infrastructure Investment Study”, highlights a critical disjuncture in the country’s digital skills pipeline.

The study’s specifically-developed Digital Skills Employment Readiness Index determined that while approximately 50% of school-leavers possess the foundational capabilities to acquire digital literacy, fewer than half of university graduates exhibit the advanced digital competencies required to meaningfully participate in the modern digital economy at a graduate level.

It deduces that what’s needed is a “revitalised” digital skills development framework, anchored in strategic, multi-decade planning. “South Africa must transition from fragmented short-term initiatives, to a coherent national strategy that embeds digital skills development across the education system – from early childhood to foundational learning, and tertiary and vocational qualifications, micro-credentials and access to lifelong digital learning,” it reads.

Makwane described higher education as “the engine of South Africa’s economic development”.

Referencing World Economic Forum statistics, he said between 2025 and 2030, 39% of existing skillsets are expected to be outdated. This, he noted, reflects an urgent need to upskill.

Makwane also stated that 85% of employers are already looking and prioritising different types of skillsets for the advancement and succession of their organisations.

According to Makwane, specialist areas like AI, machine learning, data science for big data and cyber security are finding expression in various part of the economy besides the traditional IT sector.

“The digital economy is actively reshaping how we work and how we learn. Artificial intelligence has moved from theory to everyday reality. Our research shows digital technology is helping to grow the South African economy.

“AI is set to add R172 billion to the economy, creating new skills and unlocking growth opportunities for all citizens. To capture this value, we must close the skills gap and empower our youth to innovate for Africa's unique context.

“Inclusivity is key; when South Africans build with tools that understand their environment and languages, technology becomes a true driver of growth.”

Makwane is of the view that young people will acquire skills that will not only set them up for employment in the local economy but in the global space.

“To unlock this economic value, we must embrace technology and decisively address the skills shortage. We must empower our youth to be creators and innovators of solutions that serve Africa’s unique context.”

The key areas of the cooperation:

Skills training: Offering access to training programmes, including 10 000 Google Career Certificate scholarships in fields such as AI essentials, cyber security and data analytics, aimed at students, educators and IT staff in selected public universities, TVETs and CET colleges, with an emphasis on rural and township areas.

AI teacher training: Google will deliver AI training for educators through programmes like generative AI for educators and collaborate on a train-the-trainer model to promote wider skills sharing.

Curriculum and product support: Providing relevant Google AI products to public institutions, including curriculum development, where Google will facilitate access to AI and technology curricula, co-create localised content and assist with integration at institutions.

Device support: Google will deploy ChromeOS Flex to revitalise existing hardware, offering strategic hardware advice and empowering IT teams through advanced training.

AI policy: The agreement will also include collaboration on policy and governance, sharing expertise on AI policy development and the use of AI in public institutions.