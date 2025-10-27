Four Atteridgeville schools receive science labs

From left: Communications minister Solly Malatsi, Presidency deputy minister Nonceba Mhlauli and electricity minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Four schools in Atteridgeville have been fitted with science labs, including smart classroom boards and renewable Power-M energy storage systems.

This, as part of a collaborative effort between Huawei SA and the Department of Electricity and Energy (DEE), to ensure uninterrupted learning and digital interactive classrooms.

Hosted at the alma mater of electricity minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the handover ceremony was also attended by communications minister Solly Malatsi and Presidency deputy minister Nonceba Mhlauli.

According to a statement, the science labs are part of the DEE’s School Science Lab Handover Programme that aims to inspire a new generation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) leaders.

The schools also received Huawei SA’s IdeaHub, which is a device that allows a teacher to project subject material in real-time, pull up 3D diagrams, or connect learners to online resources.

Alongside the IdeaHubs, 100 Power-M energy storage systems were donated to support schools, clinics and households in-and-around the communities. The units combine solar generation, battery storage and automatic switchover, so that teaching can continue during outages.

“These are investments in partnership, and in the belief that every child deserves access to the digital age,” says Charles Cheng, deputy CEO of Huawei SA. “With the IdeaHub and Power-M, schools can continue learning even during outages, and learners can discover science in ways that prepare them to lead SA into the future.”

Ramokgopa comments: “We are investing a lot in the STEM subjects because these are the frontiers of the future. They are the ones that are going to underpin our economic growth. It is important that we bring the infrastructure to communities that never had access. It bolsters their appetite into this field of study and increases their prospects of success.”

Mhlauli adds: “A lack of foundational infrastructure in schools, particularly in the sciences and technology, holds back many young people from fully participating in our evolving economy. That is why we support and welcome this partnership between Huawei and the Department of Electricity and Energy.”

Zandile Pauline Modiba, principal at Hofmeyr Secondary School, which is one of the recipient schools, highlighted that the new facilities are already shifting how learners and teachers experience science.

“The laboratory has proven to be extremely handy for the school, supporting both life science and physical science. The teachers are already putting the IdeaHub to good use and the learners are excited about the technology.

“We are positioning ourselves as a strong STEM school,” adds Modiba. “The new laboratory and technology are expected to encourage more learners to pursue mathematics instead of mathematical literacy, which is one of our biggest wishes as a school. We believe this will strengthen our learners’ future opportunities in STEM fields.”