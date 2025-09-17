Fourth deadline extension for TikTok in the US

The US government, under president Donald Trump, has again extended the deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner to sell its US operations.

The United States was meant to pull the plug on TikTok in the country today, but instead the White House has once again pressed pause.

The TikTok ban was signed into law by former US president Joe Biden in April 2024, citing national security concerns related to TikTok's China-based owner, ByteDance.

US president Donald Trump signed another executive order yesterday extending the enforcement deadline of the TikTok ban to 16 December 2025, giving the Chinese-owned app yet another reprieve.

This is the fourth delay this year. In January, Trump granted the first reprieve immediately after his inauguration, restoring services in the US after a brief ban took effect on 19 January 2025, delaying the ban 75 days, allowing the app to continue operating in the country.

In April, Trump gave the popular video app another 75-day extension, citing the need for further review to ensure all necessary approvals are secured.

On 19 June, Trump signed a third executive order to delay the ban for 90 days, instead of the usual 75, allowing about 170 million Americans to continue using the video-sharing app. TikTok was given 90 days to find a US buyer or be banned in the country.

At one point, Trump hinted at the possibility of an acquisition through a US sovereign wealth fund.

The White House announced yesterday that the TikTok ban enforcement will be delayed until 16 December as per the presidential directive: “During this period, the Department of Justice shall take no action to enforce the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act … or impose any penalties against any entity for any non-compliance with the Act.”

It further assures TikTok: “Even after the expiration of the above-specified period, the Department of Justice shall not take any action to enforce the Act or impose any penalties against any entity for any conduct that occurred during the above-specified period or any period prior to the issuance of this order.”

According to previous reports, several entities, including Amazon and a group led by OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely, have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok's US operations. However, any potential sale requires approval from both US and Chinese authorities.

Meanwhile, the US will soon announce a buyer for TikTok, Trump reportedly said on Tuesday.

"We have a deal on TikTok. I've reached a deal with China. I'm going to speak to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything up. We made a very good trade deal," Trump told reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, USA today reports.

It adds that Trump added that he has had parents calling him up about the platform.

"They don't want for themselves, they want it for their kids," the president told reporters. "They say if I don't get it done, they're in big trouble with their kids. And I think it's great."