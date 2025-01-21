Trump’s executive order delays TikTok ban in US by 75 days

President Donald Trump signed an executive action delaying the enforcement of the TikTok ban, giving the short-video sharing app a temporary reprieve.

US president Donald Trump has signed an executive order that delays the enforcement of a TikTok ban in the US for 75 days.

The executive order was signed yesterday during his inauguration, when he was sworn in as the 47th president of the US at the Capitol building in Washington DC.

Trump had earlier said he would most likely give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from the ban after he takes office, a promise TikTok cited in a notice posted to users on the app.

The ban, which was signed into law by outgoing president Joe Biden last April, cited national security concerns related to TikTok's China-based owner, ByteDance.

“I have the unique constitutional responsibility for the national security of the United States, the conduct of foreign policy, and other vital executive functions,” says Trump in the order.

“To fulfil those responsibilities, I intend to consult with my advisors, including the heads of relevant departments and agencies, on the national security concerns posed by TikTok, and to pursue a resolution that protects national security, while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.

“My administration must also review sensitive intelligence related to those concerns and evaluate the sufficiency of mitigation measures TikTok has taken to date.”

About 170 million Americans were briefly unable to access TikTok after a law banning the app took effect over the weekend, but this was short-lived as Trump intervened, calling for a reprieve.

Services were restored just after Trump's announcement, and TikTok is now working with the Trump administration to find a solution that will keep the app operational in the US.

During his pre-inauguration rally on Sunday, Trump gave credit to TikTok, citing how it helped him win over the youth vote by 36 points. He added that saving TikTok means saving jobs and businesses.