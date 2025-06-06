Gauteng’s digital push gets R1.5bn budget boost

Gauteng MEC for e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini. [Photograph by Gauteng Province]

The Gauteng Department of e-Government has been allocated R1.5 billion to drive digital transformation in the province.

While Gauteng MEC for e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini accepted the province’s budget allocation for the 2025/2026 financial year, he said it may not fully address all the challenges in his department posed by the current economic climate.

According to the department, the investment in Gauteng’s digital future will strengthen the province’s infrastructure, safety and youth empowerment.

While the budget signifies a substantial investment in the province’s digital infrastructure, Dhlamini emphasised that the allocated funds, although appreciated, might not be enough to fully cater for all public services in Gauteng due to the weak economy.

However, he remains optimistic that these funds will serve as a vital step toward improving Gauteng’s technological landscape and supporting its growing digital initiatives.

One of the projects to benefit from the funding will be the Gauteng Provincial Network, a cornerstone of the province’s digital transformation strategy, says the department.

It notes the allocation will facilitate the expansion of the network, improve broadband access and ensure digital services reach more residents and businesses in Gauteng.

“While we recognise the challenges posed by our current economic conditions, this budget is a positive step in the right direction. It will help us strengthen the Gauteng Provincial Network and enhance our province’s technological infrastructure,” says Dhlamini.

The department notes that another key aspect of the budget is its focus on leveraging technology to enhance public safety.

It explains that a significant portion of the funds will go toward the installation of additional CCTV cameras and expanding the rollout of the e-panic button system in high-crime areas, especially in townships, informal settlements and hostels. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to use technology to combat crime and improve safety across the province.

“Through the use of advanced technology, such as CCTV surveillance and panic buttons, we are enhancing our ability to monitor and respond to criminal activities in real-time. This will be especially important in crime hotspots where the need for increased safety measures is paramount,” adds Dhlamini.

The department says the budget also prioritises skills development, particularly for the province’s youth, to ensure they are not left behind in the rapidly-changing digital economy.

It points out that ICT skills development programmes will be rolled out in all five corridors of the province to equip young people with the necessary skills to succeed in a technology-driven job market.

“As we continue to push for digital transformation in Gauteng, it is crucial that we equip our youth with the skills necessary to succeed in this new gig economy. This investment in ICT skills development is essential for ensuring we don’t leave anyone behind as we move forward,” concludes Dhlamini.