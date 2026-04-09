Google Hustle Academy now open to all

Graduates of Google’s Hustle Academy.

Google and UpSkill Universe have announced that the Google Hustle Academy programme, previously exclusive to business owners, is now open to anyone − including employees, students, job-seekers and entrepreneurs across Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a statement, the new curriculum for the free training focuses on equipping individuals with artificial intelligence ( AI ) skills. The new format includes 60-minute webinars and “more immersive, high-impact bootcamps”.

“The 2026 Hustle Academy is designed to close the AI skills gap with hands-on training that is short, focused and immediately useful,” says Gori Yahaya, founder and CEO of UpSkill Universe.

“AI is reshaping how businesses win and how careers are built, right across this continent. We’re excited to renew our partnership, now in its fifth year with Google, combining their global AI leadership with our deep regional AI expertise.

“The next wave of AI leaders will come from this continent. We are making sure they are ready,” he says.

The Hustle Academy was launched in 2022 to provide bootcamp-style training on business strategy , digital skills, AI and leadership. Google and UpSkill Universe say the programme has since trained over 18 000 SMEs, with many reporting increased revenue and job creation.

Applications for the 2026 cohort are now open. Interested participants can apply at https://rsvp.withgoogle.com/events/hustle-academy.