Sectors
Companies
About
Subscribe
  • Home
  • /
  • SME
  • /
  • Google Hustle Academy now open to all

Google Hustle Academy now open to all

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 09 Apr 2026
Graduates of Google’s Hustle Academy.
Graduates of Google’s Hustle Academy.

Google and UpSkill Universe have announced that the Google Hustle Academy programme, previously exclusive to business owners, is now open to anyone − including employees, students, job-seekers and entrepreneurs across Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a statement, the new curriculum for the free training focuses on equipping individuals with () skills. The new format includes 60-minute webinars and “more immersive, high-impact bootcamps”.

“The 2026 Hustle Academy is designed to close the AI skills gap with hands-on training that is short, focused and immediately useful,” says Gori Yahaya, founder and CEO of UpSkill Universe.

“AI is reshaping how businesses win and how careers are built, right across this continent. We’re excited to renew our partnership, now in its fifth year with Google, combining their global AI leadership with our deep regional AI expertise.

“The next wave of AI leaders will come from this continent. We are making sure they are ready,” he says.

See also
Google SA, DHET partnership brings AI to higher education
Google SA, DHET partnership brings AI to higher education
Ex‑OpenAI, Google experts intro AI app builder in SA
Ex‑OpenAI, Google experts intro AI app builder in SA

The Hustle Academy was launched in 2022 to provide bootcamp-style training on business , digital skills, AI and leadership. Google and UpSkill Universe say the programme has since trained over 18 000 SMEs, with many reporting increased revenue and job creation.

Applications for the 2026 cohort are now open. Interested participants can apply at https://rsvp.withgoogle.com/events/hustle-academy.

Share