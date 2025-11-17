Govt asks e-hailing operators to register

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport wants to ensure e-hailing growth takes place within a transparent and well-regulated environment.

E-hailing app drivers working with e-hailing operators in Gauteng have been urged to register their applications in line with Section 66(A) of the National Land Transport Amendment Act (NLTA), 2009 (Act No 5 of 2009).

The Act introduces a new transport category − e-hailing services − as a recognised mode of public transport.

This move affirms and formalises a sector that was previously treated as operating outside the law by some existing operators.

In a statement released on Sunday, roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela called on the operators to work with government.

“The Act requires e-hailing platform providers to register their digital applications (apps) with the National Department of Transport through the National Public Transport Regulator prior to engaging in any application for operating licensing processes at provincial level.

“This directive forms part of the department’s broader effort to implement the amended NLTA and new e-hailing regulations, but also to ensure alignment between national and provincial frameworks, and promote a safe, accessible, transparent and compliant public transport environment across the province,” the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport explained.

“The growth of the e-hailing service in Gauteng has been significant, offering valuable mobility options and creating economic opportunities for thousands of operators. However, this growth must take place within a transparent and well-regulated environment that protects both operators and commuters.”

According to the MEC, the current regulations provide an opportunity to realign the system with national legislation and ensure all e-hailing platform providers and operators meet the legal requirements and regulatory standards.

“We therefore call upon all the app companies operating in Gauteng to work with us by submitting their registration and helping us build an accountable, efficient and lawful public transport system,” Diale-Tlabela said.

Drivers and operators can register their applications by visiting the office of the National Department of Transport, at 159 Struben Street, Forum Building, Pretoria.

“It is in the interest of all app providers and e-hailing to register and finalise all other legislated requirements, including voluntary agreements to enable the GPRE [Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity] to start receiving and deciding on their applications for operating licences.

“GPRE will convene meetings across the province to provide more details and ensure app providers and e-hailing operators fully understand what is required and are able to comply,” the department said.