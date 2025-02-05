Govt ramps up digital drive in Cape Town schools

Cape Town’s Oaklands High School is the recipient of a cyber lab.

Presidency deputy minister Kenny Morolong has called for collaboration between the private and public sectors, to bridge the digital divide and create a meaningful future for the country’s children.

He issued the appeal yesterday during government’s back-to-school programme in Cape Town, where the communications and basic education departments participated in the MTN Connecting Every Child initiative.

The public-private joint initiative aims to provide digital devices and educational content to schools in SA.

In a statement, Morolong stressed the private sector’s role in fostering development and investing in youth, underlining its crucial contribution to Africa’s economy.

“I’m happy you are not limiting your responsibilities just to providing goods and services, and this is an indication of what government can do when working with the private sector and to an extent, society,” he says.

As part of the back-to-school programme, Morolong visited Jan Kriel School in Kuils River and Rusthof LSEN School in Onverwacht, which are both recipients of MTN-donated computer labs and are special needs schools.

Jan Kriel School principal Gerrit Odendaal says the computer room has transformed the face of the learning institution, adding that technology is essential for helping learners gain independence, which is a crucial skill for their development.

The Jan Kriel School computer lab is equipped with 28 laptops, an interactive whiteboard and printers.

The school previously had an outdated computer room that was not suitable for children with special needs, notes Odendaal. However, keyboards now include special trackpads to support learners whose motor skills are still developing.

Government officials are in Cape Town this week ahead of the president’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday, with several participating in government-led events.

The communications and digital technologies ministry also opened a cyber lab at Oaklands High School in Cape Town.

This is part of its initiative with the State IT Agency, aimed at bringing digital access to learners in schools across the country.

The Oaklands High School cyber lab is equipped with 40 laptops, and will benefit learners from Lansdowne, Khayelitsha, Langa, Philippi, Mitchells Plain and Nyanga.

According to a ministry statement, the broadband connectivity provided by the Western Cape Provincial Government is a key element of the initiative.

To ensure lasting impact, the project includes a structured digital literacy programme for teachers and learners. The training will equip learners with essential digital skills, including coding, website design and other ICT capabilities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, communications minister Solly Malatsi highlighted the transformative potential of such initiatives. “Bridging the digital divide is not just about providing technology, it’s about ensuring young people have the skills and opportunities to use it effectively.

“This cyber lab ensures learners from these communities are not left behind, but are equipped to thrive in a digital future. By investing in infrastructure and digital literacy, we are laying the foundation for more inclusive economic participation and future job opportunities in the tech sector.

“We want to see learners use these skills to help small businesses build a digital presence, support community initiatives, and create solutions that drive local development. Digital transformation must be inclusive, and it starts here with young people using technology to shape a better future for themselves and those around them.”