ICASA inches closer to filling council spots

ICASA must fill four vacancies on its council.

Parliament’s oversight body for communications and digital technologies has recommended six candidates for appointment to the council of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA).

This comes after the Parliamentary portfolio committee concluded two-day interviews last month with the shortlisted candidates vying to be councillors.

ICASA is in search of four councillors to fill vacancies on its council.

In a statement, the committee says as per the advice of the committee, the National Assembly has recommended for appointment Karabo Mohale, former ICASA councillor Dr Charley Lewis, Dr Joshua Tshifhiwa Maumela, former Broadband Infraco CEO Andrew Matseke, Melusi Mthethwa and Cassandra Gabriel.

Minister Solly Malatsi will now choose four out of the six, to serve on the council for a five-year term.

Khusela Sangoni-Diko, chairperson of the portfolio committee, says the recommended candidates reflect the “profound tapestry of diversity and the depth of expertise” in SA’s world-class ICT industry.

“These candidates are not only highly-qualified, but we are confident they will be able to grapple with and confront the vexing issues of the day,” she states.

The chairperson underlined pressing challenges that require the urgent attention of the telecoms and broadcasting regulator, notably an outdated regulatory, policy and legislative environment; and disruptions in the broadcasting and telecoms environment occasioned by, among others, over-the-top services, next-generation satellites and artificial intelligence.

She also called on the incoming candidates, once appointed, to work within the existing council and regulate without fear or favour in the public interest.

Sangoni-Diko further commended each of the nominated candidates and expressed her gratitude to the members and staff of the committee for working to deliver on Parliament’s request for the expeditious execution of the task allocated to them.