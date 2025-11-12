InDrive allows drivers to keep 99% of fare income

Ashif Black, inDrive country representative in South Africa.

Ride-hailing firm inDrive is introducing a 1% commission initiative in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

According to a statement, the initiative, running from 1 November to 31 December, allows drivers to keep 99% of their fare income, enabling them to earn more, while providing riders with affordable, negotiable transport options.

The initiative is aimed at helping South African drivers to generate better earnings, at a time when the industry faces growing frustration over high platform commissions.

Amid rising fuel costs and a wave of driver protests across SA calling for fairer pay structures, inDrive says its 1% commission model is a reflection of solidarity with drivers.

“South African drivers work incredibly hard and have been vocal about the need for fairer systems,” says Ashif Black, inDrive country representative in South Africa. “We’ve listened and we’re acting. With the 1% commission initiative, we’re ensuring drivers take home more of what they earn, while riders still enjoy the freedom to agree on fair, affordable fares.”

inDrive’s peer-to-peer business model allows drivers and passengers to negotiate fares directly, which it says promotes transparency and choice. Beyond this limited-time initiative, inDrive’s commission globally, including in SA, never exceeds 10.95%, it says.

Lowering commissions is also a way of attracting more driver sign-ups, as e-hailing companies intensely compete for drivers.

Uber's standard commission fee in SA is 25% of the total fare. Bolt charges a driver commission fee of 25%, and riders are also charged a separate 4% booking fee on each trip to cover operational and support costs.

“We know that a sustainable transport ecosystem can’t exist without drivers who feel valued. Our goal is to keep proving that fairness and profitability can go hand-in-hand,” adds Black.