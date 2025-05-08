inDrive creates portal to support safety investigations

inDrive operates in 888 cities in 48 countries globally.

Global e-hailing platform inDrive has introduced a dedicated law enforcement request portal in South Africa.

According to a statement, the portal provides a secure and formal channel for authorised law enforcement officials to request user data, strictly for public safety and law enforcement purposes.

It includes a form for verified law enforcement personnel to submit official requests. By submitting a request, officials acknowledge they are acting in their official capacity.

“This portal reinforces our commitment to working hand-in-hand with law enforcement and other stakeholders to prioritise safety across all our services,” says Mary-Anne Momoh-Ige, country government relations manager for inDrive South Africa.

“We recognise that quick, secure access to information is crucial for effective investigations, and this tool helps make that possible while maintaining user privacy and data integrity.”

According to the company, all information provided by inDrive in response is intended exclusively for law enforcement use and must not be shared with any third-parties.

The past few years have seen nationwide protests, with e-hailing drivers and operators urging government to speed up the process of regulating the e-hailing industry, to minimise violence and what they call “atrocious working conditions”.

Drivers have been victims of violence, robbery and even murder at the hands of criminals masquerading as passengers.

Ashif Black, country representative for inDrive South Africa, comments: “Safety is at the core of our operations, and this initiative is another step toward building a trusted, people-first platform. We are proud to support the South African Police Service and other authorities in creating safer communities through collaboration and transparency.”

inDrive says it continues to expand its safety initiatives across SA, including in-app features for riders and drivers, local partnerships, and active engagement with national and provincial law enforcement agencies.