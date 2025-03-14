inDrive to advance gender parity in SA ride-hailing industry

inDrive champions female empowerment in SA’s e-hailing industry.

E-hailing firm inDrive has pledged to recruit over 400 female drivers in Cape Town, to create more earning opportunities and meet the growing demand for women drivers.

The company says the initiative seeks to foster a more diverse and equitable ride-hailing industry, with research showing that over 80% of e-hailing passengers would prefer female drivers when given a choice.

Furthermore, local unemployment stats show that 35% of women were unemployed in the last quarter of 2024.

“We understand the barriers women face in accessing employment opportunities in South Africa. Our commitment to increasing female driver participation is just one of the ways we aim to create more equitable opportunities,” says Ashif Black, country representative at inDrive South Africa.

“Passengers also have the option to select female drivers, enhancing their control over the ride experience and further empowering women in the industry.”

The Uber and Bolt rival established its South African operations in 2019, after making its African debut in Tanzania in 2018. It has since expanded to nine cities in SA, including Cape Town.

inDrive previously revealed it had doubled the number of employees who operate from its Cape Town and Johannesburg offices.

The California-headquartered company has made a commitment to positively impact the lives of one billion people within its global ecosystem by 2030. It aims to continue its global mission to challenge injustice, create opportunities and redefine fair mobility, driving gender equality in the transport sector.

According to inDrive, increasing female representation behind the wheel is a key move toward economic empowerment and a more inclusive mobility landscape.

“Beyond economic empowerment, inDrive’s initiative strengthens trust and confidence in South Africa’s ride-hailing services by providing passengers – especially women – with greater choice.”