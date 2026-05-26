inDrive secures South African e-hailing approval

Ashif Black, country representative for inDrive South Africa. (Image supplied)

inDrive has become the latest e-hailer to secure formal approval from the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR).

This brings the global e-hailing platform into compliance with the country’s updated regulatory framework for digital transport operators.

The approval, granted under Section 66A of the National Land Transport Amendment Act and the 2025 regulations governing e-hailing platform providers, confirms inDrive meets the statutory requirements applicable to digital ride-hailing services operating in South Africa.

In November 2025, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport called on e-hailing app providers working with e-hailing operators in the province to legally register.

This directive forms part of the department’s broader effort to implement the amended National Land Transport Act and new e-hailing regulations. It also ensures alignment of national and provincial frameworks, and promotes a safe, accessible, transparent and compliant public transport environment across the province.

Uber, Bolt and Wanatu are among the e-hailing firms that have successfully registered with the department.

According to inDrive, the move positions the company within the formal regulatory framework overseeing the country’s evolving e-hailing and public transport environment.

Ashif Black, country representative for inDrive South Africa, says the approval provides greater certainty for drivers navigating SA’s operating licence requirements and strengthens consumer confidence through enhanced oversight and accountability measures.

“The approval confirms that inDrive meets the statutory and operational requirements set out for digital ride-hailing services in South Africa,” says Black.

“It is an important milestone in formalising e-hailing as part of the country’s public transport system and strengthens the environment in which both drivers and passengers operate.”

Black says the company engaged with the NPTR throughout the application process after submitting its application in December 2025.

“The e-hailing sector is evolving into a more structured part of public transport in South Africa. We support that direction and will continue engaging constructively as the framework develops,” he says.

SA has increasingly moved to formalise and regulate the e-hailing industry amid ongoing debates around driver licensing, competition, safety and the integration of ride-hailing services into the broader public transport ecosystem.

inDrive says it will continue using its marketplace pricing model, which allows drivers and passengers to negotiate fares directly through the app. The model is designed to support driver earnings, while giving passengers more flexibility over pricing.

With NPTR approval now secured, the company says it plans to continue working with government and industry stakeholders to support the development of a safer, more transparent and competitive e-hailing sector in SA.