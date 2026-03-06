Only three of 12 e-hailers registered in SA as deadline looms

After 11 March, any platform provider that has not registered will be considered non-compliant and operating illegally. (Image source: 123RF)

Only three local e-hailing platform providers have formally registered with the Department of Transport (DOT), as the deadline for compliance with the new national regulations approaches.

According to the DOT, two Gauteng-based e-hailers and one national platform have completed registration under Section 66(A) of the National Land Transport Amendment Act through the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR).

In November 2025, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport called on e-hailing app providers working with e-hailing operators in the province to legally register.

This directive forms part of the department’s broader effort to implement the amended National Land Transport Act and new e-hailing regulations. It also ensures alignment of national and provincial frameworks, and promotes a safe, accessible, transparent and compliant public transport environment across the province.

Responding to questions from ITWeb, transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi says while only a small number of platforms have successfully completed the registration process so far, overall, the department received a total of 12 registration applications from e-hailers.

“Thus far, three platform providers are registered and nine are at different stages of the registration approval process,” Msibi says.

“The department cannot yet confirm how many e-hailing platforms are operating in Gauteng without registration because its database is still being compiled as applications are submitted and processed.”

Uber, Bolt, BozaRide, inDrive, Teksi Ride, Twytch and Wanatu are among the e-hailing firms operating in Gauteng.

Taking action

The department warns that non- compliance could trigger significant enforcement measures once the regulatory grace period ends.

These include operating licence conditions, access requirements and penalties aimed at ensuring all stakeholders comply with the regulations.

The department notes it will only be able to assess overall compliance levels once the transitional period ends.

Under the framework, drivers using platforms that are not registered with the NPTR will not be granted operating licences. Additional penalties include fines of up to R100 000, platform deactivation and possible vehicle impoundment by law enforcement authorities.

“The regulatory system of the e-hailing services has built-in compliance and enforcement instruments,” Msibi points out.

“A 180-day grace period granted under the regulations expires on 11 March 2026. After that date, any platform provider that has not registered will be considered non-compliant and operating illegally.”

With only three platforms formally registered so far and the compliance deadline looming, the coming weeks are expected to be critical for the sector as companies race to secure approval from regulators.

Several e-hailing platforms operating in SA say they are in the process of aligning with the new regulatory framework.

Gauteng-based platform Wanatu says it was the first e-hailing company to complete the national registration process under the amended regulatory framework.

According to Wanatu MD Anton Grotius, the company received its certificate of registration from the NPTR on 12 February 2026.

“Our objective was clear from the outset: to operate within the law, not around it,” Grotius comments.

“We invested significant time and resources to ensure every element of our platform – from driver on-boarding to in-vehicle safety systems – aligns with the amended Act.”

Grotius points out that regulatory compliance is fundamental to building long-term trust with passengers, drivers and authorities as the industry transitions to a more formalised regulatory environment.

Bolt South Africa confirms it has also completed the registration process. The company says the NPTR issued Bolt with a certificate of registration on 27 February 2026, confirming its compliance with the new regulatory framework.

Fikile Nzuza-Chunga, senior public policy manager for Bolt South Africa, says the company supports the introduction of clearer regulations for the sector.

“We have always welcomed the introduction of clear and progressive regulations for the e-hailing sector. From the outset, we have worked closely with regulators and industry stakeholders to ensure compliance and we welcome the framework that supports innovation, safety and sustainable growth,” she notes.

The registration milestone strengthens trust and improves safety standards for driver partners and passengers, she points out.

Global ride-hailing platform Uber confirms it has submitted its application for registration with the NPTR and is working with the regulator to comply with the new framework.

“Uber welcomes the gazetting of the new e-hailing regulations under the National Land Transport Amendment Act and supports the introduction of clear, modern rules that strengthen safety, professionalism and accountability across the sector,” an Uber spokesperson says.

The company says it is working closely with government and industry stakeholders to support a smooth transition to the new system.

Ride-hailing platform inDrive tells ITWeb its application for certification is currently progressing through the regulatory process.

According to Ashif Black, inDrive country representative for South Africa, the company submitted its application to the NPTR in December. The process includes gazetting, public consultation and formal review by regulators.

“The application process is well advanced. inDrive has formally presented its operational model, technical functionality, compliance framework and overall capability to the regulator.”

Black adds that certification will provide legal certainty for drivers and improve protection for passengers, while helping formalise e-hailing as a recognised transport mode.

Teksi Ride co-founder Prince Pirikisi says the e-hailer is among those that have registered and is still awaiting approval from the department.

“This is an important step because the new framework is designed to ensure that all operators are formally vetted and meet national safety and operational standards, reducing unregulated activity. By creating a traceable, accountable system, registration helps curb incidents of violence, fraud and unsafe practices within the industry,” Pirikisi comments.