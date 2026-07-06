inDrive strengthens safety with audio recording

Ashif Black, country representative for inDrive South Africa. (Image supplied)

InDrive has become the latest e-hailer to introduce an in-app audio recording feature in South Africa, as it seeks to strengthen rider and driver safety and support fairer resolution of trip-related disputes.

The new capability, available through the app's Safety Centre, allows either a driver or passenger to manually activate audio recording during a trip. The recordings can be used as supporting evidence if a complaint or dispute is lodged.

Ashif Black, country representative for South Africa at inDrive, says the latest addition forms part of the company's broader strategy to develop practical, user-driven safety tools.

"This audio recording tool gives both drivers and passengers an additional layer of clarity in situations where misunderstandings might arise. It is designed to support fairness, not surveillance, and it sits alongside our existing safety features, including in-trip monitoring, ride-sharing and 24/7 in-app support."

The company says the feature is intended primarily as a preventative measure, helping to de-escalate conflicts before they become formal complaints.

According to Black, many ride-related issues stem from routine misunderstandings, such as confusion over pick-up locations, waiting times or route choices, rather than serious safety incidents.

The introduction brings inDrive in line with SA’s other major e-hailing platforms, which have also invested in in-app recording technology as part of broader safety initiatives.

Uber South Africa rolled out its opt-in audio recording feature nationwide in December 2022, following a pilot in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Bolt followed in July 2023, with an audio trip recording feature that allows passengers and drivers to initiate encrypted recordings during rides.

By creating an additional record of interactions, inDrive believes the feature can reduce uncertainty during investigations, while encouraging more respectful behaviour from both parties.

"Even before it is used in a complaint, the presence of a recording option can shift behaviour in a positive way. It reinforces mutual respect and helps both parties feel more secure throughout the journey," notes Black.

The company adds that the initiative aligns with its broader mission of creating fairer and more transparent experiences for drivers and passengers by providing additional context during dispute investigations.

inDrive says privacy safeguards have been built into the feature from the outset.

Audio recordings are end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed, downloaded or shared by either the driver or passenger. The company says recordings are not shared with third-parties, while the encryption key is held exclusively by its security team and is only used when an official complaint requires investigation.

Users must also provide explicit consent before a recording can be shared with inDrive's support team as part of a dispute resolution process.

Black notes the feature cannot be activated without a rider’s knowledge.

"Our support teams do not rely on a single data point. Audio is one element in a broader review process. This helps ensure that any attempt to manipulate a situation by any party involved is identified through context and pattern analysis."

He adds that the recording function must be manually activated by either the driver or passenger and cannot operate in the background without user action.

The audio recording feature is now available to users across SA through the latest version of the inDrive app.