Industry, academia partner to drive AI skills pipeline

Representatives from Vodacom, UJ, the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology and AWS.

Vodacom has partnered with the University of Johannesburg (UJ), in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to address SA’s growing demand for job-ready artificial intelligence ( AI ) and data science skills.

The partnership, announced on Friday, brings together the mobile operator, academic institution and cloud provider to give students practical exposure to real-world AI challenges.

Delivered through UJ’s Centre for Applied Data Science, the initiative will focus on co-designing learning programmes, post-graduate research and industry mentorship.

Master’s students within the centre are already working on Vodacom-aligned research into autonomous AI systems that can help detect, analyse and respond to cyber threats across telecommunications networks. Further research is exploring blockchain-based approaches to strengthen digital identity management and help prevent identity theft.

The partnership aims to tackle practical digital challenges while developing scarce AI skills.

“We are creating a direct pathway from university research to industry impact, where students work on real AI use cases and emerge ready to practise," said Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group.

"It is about developing the next generation of AI professionals who can drive our business forward and help shape Africa’s digital future.”

Professor Tankiso Moloi, executive dean of UJ's College of Business and Economics, said the value of university-industry partnerships lay in what they made possible over time: deeper research capacity, stronger talent development and an ecosystem that connected African expertise with African opportunities.

“This collaboration creates a foundation for sustained capability-building and demonstrates how strategic partnerships can strengthen AI expertise at both national and continental level,” Moloi said.

AWS’s role in the collaboration is to provide students and researchers with access to cloud, data and AI technologies such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Quick and Amazon Kiro to support their research and development efforts.

“Through this collaboration, students and researchers will have access to cloud and AI capabilities, empowering them to turn research into practical solutions that can drive meaningful impact across Africa,” said Prabashni Naidoo, telco lead for Africa at AWS.

While initially focused on SA, the partnership has the potential to inform AI skills development across Vodacom Group's other markets and demonstrate how industry-academic collaboration can scale practical innovation.