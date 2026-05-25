Investec upskills workforce for AI-driven banking

Graeme Lockley, Investec Specialist Bank CIO.

As artificial intelligence ( AI ) and emerging technologies continue reshaping the financial services sector, Investec says ongoing skills development initiatives become critical to ensuring long-term competitiveness and relevance.

The banking and wealth management group says it has invested in embedding both formal and informal learning into its technology operations, with upskilling now forming part of employees’ performance and development plans.

During an interview focused on talent acquisition and skills development programmes, Graeme Lockley, Investec Specialist Bank CIO, told ITWeb the organisation views technology skills development not only as a business imperative, but also as part of its broader contribution to the South African society.

The rapid evolution of technologies such as AI, cloud computing and data platforms means organisations can no longer rely on static skillsets, he said.

Lockley noted that over the past year, all 1 100 technology employees at Investec South Africa were required to gain foundational and advanced knowledge technology skills.

“All of our technology people have a basic knowledge of Microsoft Azure at quite a deep technology level. Beyond that, each person has a learning path baked into their development that is appropriate to their skillset. We actively encourage continuous learning because if you stay static from a skills perspective, you run the risk of getting left behind.”

Lockley said Investec’s internal training approach extends beyond formal certification programmes and includes ongoing peer learning, collaborative problem-solving and exposure to emerging technologies across the organisation.

“We actively create spaces where our people can learn from one another and experiment with new technologies in a safe environment. In areas like AI especially, learning cannot only come from textbooks or formal courses because the technology is evolving almost daily.

“We want our teams to remain curious, adaptable and confident enough to explore how these tools can solve real business problems.”

According to Lockley, Investec’s learning culture ensures technology professionals remain globally competitive, while also understanding the broader business and client environment in which they operate.

Technical capability alone is no longer sufficient in a rapidly-changing digital economy, particularly in financial services where trust and client relationships remain central, he asserted.

“We are very deliberate about building technologists who understand both technology and people. Our teams are not simply building systems in isolation; they are solving problems for clients and supporting human relationships through technology. That combination of technical excellence and human understanding is becoming increasingly important as digital transformation accelerates.”

SA’s IT sector has long endured a critical skills shortage, with many companies struggling to fill key technical roles.

With demand for IT skills far outstripping supply, firms are seeking creative ways to develop, retain and deploy talent, while ensuring their digital ambitions remain on track, according to IT experts.

Lockley points out talent acquisition remains a strategic priority for Investec as competition for experienced technology professionals intensifies across the banking and digital economy sectors.

He noted the organisation focuses not only on attracting highly-skilled individuals, but also on creating an environment where people can continuously grow, collaborate and work on meaningful technology-driven projects.

“We are competing in a market where demand for digital and technology skills is exceptionally high, so attracting the right people is critically important.

“Our people get exposure to strong learning opportunities and technologies that are shaping the future of banking. We want talented individuals to see Investec as a place where they can build relevant skills while contributing to something purposeful.”