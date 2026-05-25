iqbusiness acquires Silversoft Group

Rob Godlonton has been appointed as CEO of iqbusiness.

iqbusiness, a subsidiary of Reunert, has acquired the Silversoft Group to expand its enterprise resource planning (ERP) and professional services automation (PSA) capabilities. Silversoft, which operates in SA, the UK and the Middle East, will become part of iqbusiness under CEO Rob Godlonton.

In a statement, Godlonton said “Silversoft brings deep ERP expertise, strong client relationships and a highly capable team that significantly strengthens our enterprise technology offering. It gives us a strong platform to scale ERP and PSA capability and serve clients across multiple markets.

“Beyond capability, what stood out most is the alignment in culture, values and purpose. Together, we are focused on delivering long-term sustainable value for clients. This is a strategic step in evolving iqbusiness towards a multi-vendor ERP and enterprise solutions capability, enabling us to deliver packaged, scalable solutions that enhance client outcomes and create recurring value.”

Jacques du Buisson, CEO and co-founder of Silversoft, said: “By joining iqbusiness, we believe we have the ideal partner to scale the business and create additional value for our clients, while delivering both a strategic and cultural fit for our talented team.”

The companies said clients will continue to receive uninterrupted service following the acquisition.