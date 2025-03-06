IT leaders bet on agentic AI for career advancement, Salesforce report

Salesforce study reveals 92% of IT leaders expect agentic AI to boost career prospects.

Salesforce's latest State of IT report finds that 92% of IT leaders believe agentic AI will help them advance in their careers. Some developers, however, believe that they, as well as their organisations, need more training and resources to build and deploy a digital workforce of AI agents, noted Salesforce.

The global study of more than 2 000 software development leaders, along with a supplementary survey of 250 frontline developers in the United States, highlights nearly unanimous excitement about agentic AI.

According to the report, nine out of 10 developers are excited about AI’s impact on their careers, and an overwhelming 96% expect it to change the developer experience for the better. Meanwhile, the survey revealed that four in five IT leaders believe AI agents will become as essential to app development as traditional software tools.

Salesforce said developers have often been painted as wary of AI, but this new research reveals developers are enthusiastic about the industry’s shift to AI agents. The American cloud-based software company noted that the arrival of agentic AI provides developers with the opportunity to focus less on tasks like writing code and debugging, growing instead into more strategic, high-impact work. And with developers increasingly using agents powered by low-code/no-code tools, development is becoming faster, easier and more efficient than ever, regardless of coding abilities.

“AI agents are revolutionising the way developers work, making software development faster, more efficient and more enjoyable. This powerful digital workforce streamlines development by assisting with writing, reviewing and optimising code, unlocking new levels of productivity. By automating tedious tasks like data cleaning, integration and basic testing, AI agents free developers to shift their focus from manual coding to high-value problem-solving, architecture and strategic decision-making,” said Linda Saunders, country leader and senior director of solutions engineering Africa at Salesforce.

Respondents are excited for agents to take on simple, repetitive tasks, freeing them up to focus on high-impact projects that contribute to larger business goals.

Ninety-six percent of developers are enthusiastic about AI agents’ impact on the developer experience.

Developers are most eager to use AI agents for debugging and error resolution, then for generating test cases and building repetitive code.

Agents powered by low-code or no-code tools are expected to help democratise and scale AI development for the better.

Eighty-five percent of developers using agentic AI currently use low-code/no-code tools.

Seventy-seven percent of developers say low-code/no-code tools can help democratise AI development.

Seventy-eight percent of developers say the use of low-code/no-code app development tools can help scale AI development.

Developers say updated infrastructure and more testing capabilities and skilling opportunities are critical as they transition to building and deploying AI agents.