ITWeb AI 2025: Understanding SA’s national AI policy framework

Mlindi Mashologu, deputy director general, ICT Information Society and Capacity Development, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

South Africa is developing a comprehensive National AI Policy that seeks to balance innovation with ethical responsibility, ensuring that AI technologies contribute positively to the country’s socio-economic development.

The first step in this policy development was the release of the National AI Policy Framework, which was published in October to solicit input from various stakeholders in the economy.

This is according to Mlindi Mashologu, deputy director-general - ICT Information Society and Capacity Development, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, who will deliver the opening keynote presentation at the ITWeb AI Summit 2025.

ITWeb AI Summit 2025: 13 February, The Forum, Bryanston Join us at the ITWeb AI Summit 2025 to explore how AI can transform your business. Whether you're starting your AI journey or looking to advance existing capabilities, you'll gain valuable insights from top AI experts and connect with peers facing similar challenges. Click here for more information and to register.

The Summit will take place on 13 February 2025 at The Forum, Bryanston.

Mashologu’s presentation will explore the key components of SA’s AI policy, including its approach to fostering AI innovation, governance, and regulation.

“As AI becomes an integral part of global technological and economic landscapes, South Africa’s policy - aims to harness the potential of AI while addressing concerns related to ethics, data privacy, and the digital divide,” says Mashologu.

“The focus will be on how the policy is structured to promote sustainable development and safeguard against the risks of AI technologies in areas such as employment, privacy, societal equity and human rights.”

The DDG will explore several sub-themes in his presentation, including:

The guiding principles behind South Africa’s AI policy, including ethical considerations and human-centric AI;

Government initiatives and partnerships that support AI research, innovation, and implementation;

Regulatory frameworks for AI governance, including issues of accountability, transparency, and fairness; and

The impact of AI on South Africa’s economy and workforce, with particular attention to skills development and mitigating job displacement.

“ITWeb has reported that AI use in South Africa has shifted from experimentation to deployment, and we concur. Our job as government is to ensure that policy development speaks to and supports this shift for the betterment of our economy,” Mashologu adds.

Click here for more information and to register.